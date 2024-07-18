Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Oil companies are probably cheating German consumers out of billions. Also because a Green Party authority failed? The Union thinks that one could have “simply googled” it.

A chicken coop in China as a flagship project for climate protection? German drivers apparently paid an erroneous climate tax when filling up their cars. And this for projects that only existed on paper or were declared new even though they had been built years ago. This was also the case with a facility near Beijing – which, on closer inspection, turned out to be an abandoned chicken coop. What had happened?

Fraud at the petrol pump: “Ultimately, the consumer pays for this through the price of fuel”

Actually, mineral oil companies have to add biofuel to the petrol. But this can be avoided by investing in climate protection projects. Germany has promoted several of these projects. The Federal Environment Agency, which is subordinate to the Ministry of the Environment, approved the corresponding projects. As research by the ZDF-Magazine Frontal show, however, at least a quarter of them should not have been approved at all, as they were obviously based on false information. “Ultimately, this is paid for by the consumer via the price of fuel,” said ZDF.

The projects belong to companies such as Shell, bp, OMV and Rosneft. They were checked by German inspection bodies, such as one in the Upper Bavarian district of Freising. How could this happen?

CDU criticism of the ministry: “This shows how this federal government works”

The federal government reacted too late, criticised the CDU/CSU’s reporter, Christian Hirte, to IPPEN.MEDIA. In a response from the federal government to a request from the CDU/CSU, which we have received, it says that on August 31, 2023, the Federal Environment Agency received a “first indication of irregularities from an unknown whistleblower”. These irregularities became more concrete at the beginning of 2024, so that the ministry decided to end the controversial funding. At the end of May, the cabinet passed a corresponding amendment to the law, which came into force in June.

The federal government also announced that it would no longer finance future projects “solely on the basis of certification reports.” This was the gateway for fraud. In future, certification must therefore be integrated into “international cooperation.” But the Union does not think this goes far enough. “This shows how this federal government works,” says Hirte. “Instead of exercising strict national controls, responsibility is being shifted to a multilateral context.”

If you really want to combat fraud, “voluntary, wishy-washy cooperation won’t help, only tough, in-house controls will help,” says Hirte. “In the case of the fraud that has already been committed, this would have been pretty easy to check from your desk by simply googling.”

Christian Hirte has been a member of the German Bundestag for the CDU since 2008. Under Angela Merkel, the Thuringian was Parliamentary State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and now he is a member of the Environment Committee, among other things. © IMAGO/Jean MW

Billions in damage due to wrong climate projects

In the previous system, corporations could improve their greenhouse gas quotas if CO₂ emissions were saved within the supply chain. This is also possible abroad, for example in China. They could therefore finance projects that reduced emissions in the oil sector and in return received corresponding certificates for their carbon footprint in Germany. These “Upstream Emission Reduction” projects (UER) were thus credited towards the greenhouse gas reduction quota in transport.

Hirte assumes that the damage will run into billions. “If we take into account the fines of 600 euros per tonne of CO₂ that were not paid due to the climate fraud, the amount of 4.5 billion euros would be calculated for a possible volume of 7.5 million tonnes of CO₂ savings not achieved.” Initial investigations into companies from North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria also indicate that the fraud is worth billions. According to the public prosecutor’s office, there are a total of three companies involved and the damage amounts to 1.125 billion euros.

Who bears the costs for this? The UER measures are not paid for from the tax coffers, but ultimately the people of the country still contribute to them, as Hirte says. “The customer at the gas station has certainly suffered damage because he paid for climate projects that did not even exist.”

Greens blame Merkel government

However, the ministry concerned does not necessarily see itself as being to blame for this. In response to a request from IPPEN.MEDIA The agency of Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) explains that the entire UER system was introduced in 2018 by the previous government of the CDU/CSU and SPD. “The current federal government inherited an error-prone system, quickly recognized this and stopped it,” explains a ministry spokesman. The project will expire at the end of 2024, two years earlier than planned.

It continues: “The problems essentially lie in the fact that the Federal Environment Agency (UBA) is dependent on the work of testing bodies, i.e. testing companies commissioned by project sponsors.” This is difficult for project sponsors abroad. “On-site visits by authorities to check the information are not possible in many countries.” The ministry made a similar statement in a report to the Environment Committee. Hirte says: “The minister’s excuses that we inherited an error-prone system that is now being terminated are just a pretext.” We should have reacted sooner. (as)