Paid Facebook and Instagram: how much subscriptions cost

Facebook and Instagram will become paid for those who want to continue using the service without advertising: Meta announced this, also presenting the cost of subscriptions.

The service will arrive on November 6th in Europe and will cost 9.99 euros per month for the web version and 12.99 euros per month for the iOS and Android smartphone versions.

Meta stressed that the decision was taken “in accordance with European regulations” relating to data protection and digital markets.

The subscriptions, therefore, will allow the use of the two social networks without any advertising: for all those who decide not to use the service, Facebook and Instagram will continue to be accessible and totally free but with advertising.

In the free version, as Meta explains, advertisements deemed “relevant” for users will appear in the feeds. The paid service will be accessible to people over the age of 18 in the EU, European Economic Area (EEA) countries and Switzerland.

Furthermore, if a user has multiple profiles, Meta specifies that, from March 1, 2024, an additional cost of 6 euros per month for the web version and 8 euros per month for the smartphone version will be applied to each user’s additional accounts.