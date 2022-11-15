The Qatar World Cup starts next Sunday (20th) and visitors who have their bags ready to go to the Middle Eastern country need to prepare their pockets.

In addition to the ticket, fans are prepared to pay dearly for accommodation, beer and even a visit to the country’s beaches. Contrary to what happens in most parts of the world, beaches in Qatar are paid: US$ 3 (R$ 15) to put your foot in the sand. However, access, via a golf cart, is free.

Those who want a beer to accompany the games will also have to pay a good amount. A 550 ml glass of the drink, which will only be sold in restricted spaces such as fanzones, around stadiums and in restaurants in Doha, will cost BRL 60. Five times more than what was charged at the 2014 World Cup, held in Brazil, and three times more than in Russia in 2018.

If we take hosting into account, prices can vary a lot. If the option is to stay in luxury hotels during the tournament, the daily rate can reach up to R$26,400. The most affordable alternative will be the so-called Vila dos Fans, where fans can stay in one of the 600 aluminum containers adapted to hold two people. They are equipped with air conditioning and private bathrooms. The daily starts at US$ 207 (R$ 1,103).

In addition, several experts and international reports point out that this will be the most expensive World Cup in history, with costs reaching US$ 200 billion (R$ 1 trillion). For comparison, the 2014 and 2018 editions were below US$ 15 billion (R$ 80 billion).