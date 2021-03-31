The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned this Wednesday that the second wave of coronavirus infections on the continent may be worse than the first if preventive measures are not increased.

The agency pointed this out by emphasizing the increase in infections in most countries on the continent.

PAHO Director Carissa Etienne noted that there is a “rise in cases throughout the region, even in places that seemed to have contained or prevented outbreaks,” and warned that there are a “real risk” that this boom will be worse than last year’s in many countries.

“No preventive measures, our region could face a bigger boom than the past, “said the health worker in a virtual press conference.

Carissa Etienne is the Director of PAHO. Photo: AFP.

Etienne pointed out that countries like Paraguay, Uruguay and Cuba are experiencing this year outbreaks of greater magnitude than those they faced in 2020.

The expert warned that in several countries the advance of the pandemic is “overwhelming” hospitals.

As detailed, in two Brazilian states the occupancy rate of intensive care units is over 80%, while in Jamaica the centers are operating “above capacity.”

“Mortality increases when this happens because patients have a hard time finding the care they need and health workers are overloaded caring for many people at the same time, “Etienne said.

The PAHO chief called on all countries to be on alert. “Complacency leads to more cases,” he said.

Etienne also noted that there are not enough vaccines to stop active outbreaks and advocated for prevention.

With information from AFP

AFG