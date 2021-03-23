The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) He warned this Tuesday about the “terrible” increase in coronavirus cases in Brazil and the consequences that its neighbors Venezuela, Bolivia and Peru are already seeing. In addition, he highlighted the rise in infections in Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The transmission of the virus “continues to increase dangerously throughout Brazil,” PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said at a press conference, considering it “crucial” that the South American giant adopt preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“Unfortunately, the terrible situation in Brazil is also affecting neighboring countries. Cases have increased in Venezuela, particularly in the states of Bolívar and Amazonas, that border Brazil“, he indicated.

Brazil was on the verge of reaching 12 million infections. Photo EFE.

In turn, he reported that “an increase in cases has been reported in the department of Pando in Bolivia and the occupancy of beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU) continues to be very high in Loreto, Peru.”

Etienne also noted an increase in infections in the Southern Cone, underlining the pressure this places on the health system in Paraguay, where most intensive care beds are occupied, and drawing attention to the “alarming” situation in Uruguay, despite the fact that that country is making rapid progress with vaccination.

“Uruguay has reported more than 1,000 cases a day multiple times in recent weeks, which is alarming given the size of the country,” he said.

In addition, Etienne reported a steady increase in COVID-19 infections in Jamaica, Cuba, Aruba, Curaçao, and Antigua and Barbuda. And he said that although cases have begun to stabilize in the United States, Canada and Mexico, more positive tests were reported in Ontario, Canada, and a rise in deaths in the US states of Minnesota and West Virginia.

“What I just described is an active public health emergency. The covid-19 virus is not backing down, not even the pandemic is beginning to disappear, “he concluded.

With information from AFP

