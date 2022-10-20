(.)

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Pharmacy chain Pague Menos announced on Thursday a projection of opening 60 new stores next year and 120 in 2024, according to a relevant fact to the market.

The 180 stores to open in the next biennium compare to 200 in the 2021-2022 period.

The decrease in the pace of expansion comes after Pague Menos concluded in August the acquisition of the Extrafarma chain, which belonged to Ultrapar, for 737.8 million reais, in a deal that added almost 400 pharmacies to the company’s portfolio, which advanced to the current about 1,600.

(By Andre Romani)

