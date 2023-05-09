(Reuters) – Pague Menos cut its projection for opening new stores in 2023 from 60 to 20 units, a reduction of 66%, the company said in a material fact on Monday.

According to the pharmacy chain, the new projection of stores is due to the macroeconomic scenario, with high interest rates, and the need to allocate additional capital to inventories, which is related to the integration process of Extrafarma, an acquisition completed in the year past.

The projection of opening 120 stores for the year 2024 remains, the company said, adding that the estimates do not consider possible store closures.

(By Patricia Vilas Boas)