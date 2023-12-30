Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 12/30/2023 – 15:00

The tourism market suffered a severe setback in 2023 with the judicial recovery of 123 Miles. The platform's failure left thousands of customers without support and raised a question: is it safe to travel with miles?

Pagol, a fintech created in partnership with Gol, was founded in November 2022 and wants to end this distrust, enabling the purchase and sale of miles within the Smiles loyalty program environment.

+Everything small entrepreneurs need to know about credit

“Due to my years of experience with Smiles, I understood what customers needed. Combining this with the possibility that the Central Bank gave when it reduced entry barriers for finance companies, the company emerged”, explained Roger Ravel, CEO of the company.

Payment by debit, bills and cash in the account generate miles

Miles on a credit card is nothing new for the Brazilian public. Several banks and brands already offer this conversion. The difference with 'fintravel', as Ravel likes to call it, is that everything the customer does within the platform will generate miles for them.

“The platform will deliver the banking spread in the form of miles. The money the customer leaves in the account, the bills they pay and the payments on the debit card will turn into miles for them. If the user is a regular traveler, they will see that it makes sense to open and maintain an account with Pagol”, he explains.

Creating a regular account is free, but there are better rewards for those who subscribe to the paid program, for R$39.90 per month. Ravel states that a customer who saves R$1,000 on average and collects their accounts via the platform can take one trip per year.

Conversion and purchase of miles can be done more securely

The problem with 123 Miles raised the red flag for many people who sold and bought miles to travel and pay for discounted tickets. Fintech wants to show that, with the direct relationship with Gol and the airline's loyalty program, consumers can buy and sell miles in a safer way. The platform's products include the conversion of miles into cash and the purchase of miles by the customer.