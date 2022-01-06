A bad time for Miriana Trevisan in the house of Big Brother VIP, the woman is constantly under attack and after Biagio D’Anelli has also left the house, the woman cannot find peace.

Now, it appears that too Giacomo Urtis, have something to say about Mariana Trevisan. A friend of hers, in fact, seems to have attended the woman before entering the house, it would be the famous “Vito”.

The VIP surgeon explained that Vito would have given a lot of gifts to the woman, and of a certain tenor and also reiterated it after the controversy broke out: “Guys it’s all true. It’s not like an acquaintance told me. His ex is one of my best friends. He assured me everything I said about those gifts.“

To reply to these words is the ex-husband of Miriana Trevisan, the Pago singer who would have replied to the heavy accusations.

Given the numerous messages of solidarity and the latest events that continue to happen both inside and outside the GF Vip House, I wanted to reiterate the concept expressed last night and to inform you that the list of lucky ones is getting longer. I would also like to remind someone else that “if the offense consists in the attribution of a specific fact, the penalty is imprisonment for up to two years, or a fine of up to 2065 euros.