The words of the couple have not gone unnoticed: “We want to grow old together”

In recent days the names of Pago and Serena Enardu have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to what has emerged, it seems that between the two there has been a flashback and this time it seems that between the two there will be a beautiful happy ending. In fact, the couple, interviewed by the weekly ‘Chi’, revealed that she is ready for the wedding.

About two years after theirs separation Pago and Serena Enardu have decided to get back together. The two former contestants of the Big Brother VIP have given an interview to the weekly ‘Chi’ where they have revealed that they are ready to pronounce the fateful yes.

Theirs love he went through quite a few difficulties and was put to the test but today the calm between Pago and Serena seems to have returned. These were the words that the couple released to the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini:

In mid-August, Pago came to my house to say hello to my son Tommy, who was going to study in the United States…

And, continuing, Serene he added:

That afternoon I arranged for us to be alone for coffee and we collapsed into each other’s arms. It was I who took the first step and I’m not ashamed to say it.

Today the love between Pago and Serena is stronger and more stable than ever. About theirs backfire the couple expressed themselves in these words:

We needed an earthquake in our history to erase what was before. Today we found ourselves as new, more mature, ready for true love. Now we communicate and talk like adults.

Finally, concluding, I pay he added: