An edition of ‘Página Siete’ on a newsstand in La Paz, Bolivia, during the October 2019 elections. Jorge Bernal (AFP)

Page Seven, the main newspaper in opposition to the Governments of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) of Bolivia, announced this Thursday that the newspaper for this June 29 would be its last edition, after 13 years of work as an “ally of democracy”. We have decided to suspend the publication of Page Seven from today”, wrote the executive president of the newspaper, businessman Raúl Garafulic, in a letter published in the Web From the newspaper. “From now on, the procedure established by the Commercial Code and the applicable legal regulations for these cases will be strictly followed,” he says. The cause of this decision, as stated in the letter, is “a combination of adverse circumstances.” “I think we could call it a perfect storm,” Garafulic wrote of the combination of political pressures and severe economic straits.

Page Seven was created in 2010 by a group of businessmen from La Paz, the administrative capital of Bolivia, after the main morning newspaper in this city, The reason, was bought by a businessman suspected of having sympathies for the Government of Evo Morales. Headed by former president Carlos Mesa, who was the main columnist for Page Seven for years before returning to active politics in 2018, most columnists in The reason they moved to the new paper, starting a journalistic polarization that has continued to this day.

When I was one year old, Page Seven published that the police repression of an indigenous protest against Morales had caused the death of a baby. The headline was wrong and the newspaper apologized. From that moment on, the government presented him as the main member of a supposed “cartel of lies” organized to discredit the efforts of the left-wing government.

Since then, Page Seven and the national authorities were in constant conflict. The newspaper became the benchmark for the wealthy middle classes of La Paz, strongly opposed to MAS. He played an important role in disseminating the arguments against Morales’s fourth re-election and in creating the mood that framed his overthrow in 2019. For a few months, he strongly defended the internal government of Jeanine Añez, but stopped supporting her. halfway through his term in office. This newspaper’s relations with President Luis Arce were also difficult, although he suspended Morales’s practice of publicly attacking the press.

“The government party systematically blocked the advertising schedule for the newspaper, despite the fact that it is financed with the resources of all Bolivians,” Garafulic laments in his letter. In addition, he denounces that the ruling party pressured private companies so that they do not advertise in his newspaper. Along with this, he acknowledges that the pandemic changed news reading habits, “generating a sharp drop in the sale of printed newspapers”, and that the economic crisis that the country is experiencing has reduced the potential income of the media.

Garafulic faces lawsuits for non-payment, which meant the freezing of his accounts and the seizure of his assets. As he confesses, the personal loans that he contracted to try to sustain the operation of the newspaper were not enough to achieve it. The workers of the newspaper have explained in a letter that they were notified about the closure this Thursday at 8:30 in the morning. “Until that time, those of us who signed this farewell document, maintained the hope that a capitalization had been arranged that kept us in suspense for months. It did not arrive and our salaries did not arrive either, in some cases for seven months ”.

Many journalists and opposition politicians have expressed their regret over the closure of the newspaper, while no official figure, until the publication of this article, has commented on what happened. “I am very sorry that the pressure from the MAS governments and the adverse conditions forced the closure of Page Seven. Democracy, independent journalism and citizenship lose,” former President Mesa tweeted. “One of the most bitter days for journalism and democracy,” wrote Raúl Peñaranda, director of the newspaper when it was founded in 2010.

In Page Seven They wrote, almost always with an opposition position, some of the main firms in the country. Where they will move to in the future is uncertain.

