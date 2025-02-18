02/18/2025



Juan Pedro García ‘Calerito’ will return to the teacher after her triumph of 2024when He cut two ears The run of Fermín Bohórquez and became the first bullfighter of the season to go on his shoulders of the bullring of Seville. As ABC of Seville has learned, the Aznalcóllar bull matador will deal with the Fuente Ymbro run on Sunday, April 27; That is, the run that will inaugurate the continued cycle of fifteen celebrations.

This was the penultimate poster pending closing, once the Pagés company has finished off early in the morning, as ABC has also advanced from Seville, the Miura runthat the Sevillians will deal Manuel Escribano, Pepe Moral and Esau Fernández.

Together with Juan Pedro García ‘Calerito’ on Sunday, April 27, Sevillian Lama de Góngora And, with almost total security, the Valencian Samuel Navalón, who took the alternative at the last Albacete fair with José María Manzanares and Roca Rey. Thus, it only remains to close the poster of La Quinta, in which the Valencian Román Collado would also be. At the moment, this is the Seville posters that have been advancing exclusively ABC in Seville:

-Easter Sunday. Bulls of Núñez del Cuvillo for Morante de la Puebla, Alejandro Talavante and Daniel Luque.









–Domingo, April 27. Fuente Ymbro bulls for Lama de Góngora, Calerito and (possibly) Samuel Navalón.

–Lan, April 28. Hand in hand between Javier Zulueta and Marco Pérez with steers of Alejandro Talavante.

–Martes, April 29. Bulls of the fifth. Possibly Román.

– Wednesday, April 30. Toros de Alcurrucén for the Fandi, David Galván and Ginés Marín.

–Jueves, May 1. Domingo Hernández bulls for Morante de la Puebla, Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado.

–VIERNES, MAY 2. Jandilla bulls for José María Manzanares, Sebastián Castella and Borja Jiménez.

–Sabado, May 3. Bulls of Victorino Martín for Manuel Jesús ‘El Cid’, Manuel Escribano and Daniel Luque.

–Domingo, May 4. Bulls of Fermín Bohórquez for Rui Fernandes, Diego Ventura and Guillermo Hermoso de Mendoza.

–Lan, May 5. Matilla bulls for Morante de la Puebla, José María Manzanares and Alejandro Talavante.

–Martes, May 6. Toros de Santiago Domecq for Miguel Ángel Perera, Borja Jiménez and Manuel Escribano.

– Wednesday, May 7. Victoriano of the River for Miguel Ángel Perera, Juan Ortega and Roca Rey.

–Jueves, May 8. Bulls by Juan Pedro Domecq for Diego Urdiales, Sebastián Castella and Pablo Aguado.

–VIERNES, MAY 9. Bulls of Garcigrande for Morante de la Puebla, Daniel Luque and Tomás Rufo.

–Sajado, May 10. Bulls of El Parralejo for Cayetano Rivera Ordonez, Roca Rey and David de Miranda.

–Domingo, May 11. Miura bulls for Manuel Escribano, Pepe Moral and Esau Fernández.

San Miguel

–VIERNES, September 26. Victoriano del Río bulls for José María Manzanares, Juan Ortega and Pablo Aguado.

–Sabado, September 27. Bulls of Garcigrande for Alejandro Talavante, Daniel Luque and Borja Jiménez.

–Domingo, September 28. Bulls of Núñez del Cuvillo for Morante de la Puebla, Roca Rey and Javier Zulueta.