Exactly a year before the pager attacks in Lebanon, which dealt a major blow to Hezbollah, there were signs that the party did not pay attention to.

In an interview conducted by former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen in September 2023, a month before the war, he told the Hebrew website Mako: “We want to be in their supply chain, and we want to interfere in it,” according to the Hebrew-language platform IntelliTimes, which is concerned with intelligence news.

Thirty-seven people, most of them Hezbollah members, were killed and nearly three thousand others were injured as a result of the explosion of thousands of “pagers” on Tuesday, and then of wireless communication devices on Wednesday, used by Hezbollah members.

A report by the American newspaper, The New York Times, revealed that the Hungarian company, BAC, whose name was linked to the bombing of pagers in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, is nothing more than part of an “Israeli front.”

Taiwanese pager manufacturer Gold Apollo said on Wednesday that the model of the device used in the bombings was… Lebanon It is produced by BAC Consulting, a Budapest-based company that has a license to use its brand.