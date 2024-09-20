Pager strike is not surprising.. a statement that Hezbollah did not pay attention to

Exactly a year before the pager attacks in Lebanon, which dealt a major blow to Hezbollah, there were signs that the party did not pay attention to.
In an interview conducted by former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen in September 2023, a month before the war, he told the Hebrew website Mako: “We want to be in their supply chain, and we want to interfere in it,” according to the Hebrew-language platform IntelliTimes, which is concerned with intelligence news.
Thirty-seven people, most of them Hezbollah members, were killed and nearly three thousand others were injured as a result of the explosion of thousands of “pagers” on Tuesday, and then of wireless communication devices on Wednesday, used by Hezbollah members.
A report by the American newspaper, The New York Times, revealed that the Hungarian company, BAC, whose name was linked to the bombing of pagers in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, is nothing more than part of an “Israeli front.”
The New York Times, citing three intelligence sources it described as informed, said that the Hungarian company and at least two other fake companies were also created to hide the real identities of the people who manufacture the pagers.
The newspaper pointed out that the real manufacturer of these devices is “Israeli intelligence.”
She said that BAC dealt with ordinary customers and produced a range of pagers for them, but “the most important customer was Hezbollah.
She explained that the pagers that the company produced specifically for Hezbollah contained batteries mixed with the explosive substance “Pent,” according to the three sources.
Early Israeli plan
According to the New York Times, pagers began being shipped to Lebanon in the summer of 2022 in small numbers, but production quickly increased after Hezbollah’s leader banned them. Hassan Nasrallah Using easy-to-track mobile phones, he decided to rely on low-tech devices such as pagers.
The newspaper quoted its intelligence sources as saying: “Nasrallah ordered Hezbollah officials to carry pagers at all times, and in the event of war they are used to tell fighters where to go.”
Over the summer, shipments of pagers to Lebanon increased, with thousands arriving and being distributed to Hezbollah members and their allies, according to U.S. intelligence officials.
“For Hezbollah, these devices were a defensive measure, but in Israel “They were like buttons that could be pushed when the time seemed right,” the newspaper’s sources said.
#Pager #strike #surprising. #statement #Hezbollah #pay #attention
Leave a Reply