Pager explosions|The director of the Finnish Middle East Institute believes that Israel is responsible for Tuesday’s large pager attack.

Several people died and even thousands were injured on Tuesday in pager explosions in Lebanon, the country’s health ministry said.

At the time of the explosions, the director of the Finnish Middle East Institute was also in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon Susanne Dahlgren.

“The sounds of the ambulance have been heard constantly during the last hour, such an atmosphere. This is sad, really sad, among the victims there may of course be children and bystanders”, says Dahlgren to HS.

According to Iran’s Mehr news agency, Iraqi ambassador to Lebanon was wounded in pager explosions Mojtaba Amani. Dahlgren reminds that attacks on diplomats are against international law and are widely condemned.

According to media reports, the explosions were aimed at members of Hezbollah, an extremist Shiite Islamist organization operating in Lebanon.

Dahlgren says he was in the meeting at the time of the explosions. According to him, the institute’s office is located on a different side of the city from where the Hezbollah fighters live, so he did not see or hear any explosions.

“Usually they are in Beirut and the southern parts of the country. This is not the area where Hezbollah operates. However, there are many hospitals in our area,” says Dahlgren.

Israel has so far not commented on the attacks. The country has been in conflict with Hezbollah for almost a year, and it has been speculated that it is also behind the pager explosions. Dahlgren says he is sure of it.

“Yes, if you think that it would be in anyone else’s interests to carry out such a targeted strike with portable devices in your pocket, it is Israel. There is no other entity that would like this, and no entity that has this kind of ‘high tech’ know-how.”

According to the Reuters news agency, Lebanon’s communications minister said on Tuesday that he considers the explosions to be an “Israeli attack”. On Tuesday, Hezbollah said Israel was responsible for the pager attack and would be “justly punished.”

Dahlgren’s according to this, there is likely to be some kind of revenge attack by Hezbollah.

“There is always a strike and a counter-strike, a retaliatory strike and a retaliatory strike. However, there is a solid view here that Hezbollah does not at least want to expand the conflict into a war that would involve Lebanon. We will stick to that.”

According to Dahlgren, the revenge attacks by Iran, which supports Hezbollah, have also been relatively moderate for this reason. For example in April Iran said it had given extensive advance warning about the big one from a missile attack to Israel, although the United States denied receiving the information.

Director of the Finnish Middle East Institute, Susanne Dahlgren, at the National Defense Information Planning Board’s seminar in Helsinki in December.

Dahlgren assesses that Israel is now responsible for preventing the conflict from expanding. Reactions of the international community in the past also point to similar assessments.

For example, the leader of the terrorist organization Hamas Ismael Haniyeh the United States was also killed at the end of July to emphasizethat the conflict must not be allowed to expand.

“I believe there is always room and opportunities for diplomacy,” the country’s defense minister Lloyd Austin said at the time after news of Haniyeh’s death spread.

After Haniyeh’s death, Hezbollah said it fired dozens of rockets at Israel, apparently in retaliation.