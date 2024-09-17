Dozens of pager-type messaging devices exploded in series on Tuesday (17), in locations in southern Lebanon, in the eastern Bekaa Valley and in the southern suburbs of Beirut, all regions controlled by the terrorist group Hezbollah.

“A large number of people with various injuries are arriving at Lebanese hospitals and it has initially been discovered that the injuries are related to the explosion of wireless devices in the possession of the injured,” Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.

The government department has asked all hospitals in the affected regions to activate the “high alert” level and prepare to deal with an “urgent need for emergency health services”.

“The ministry urges all citizens with wireless communication devices to stay away from them until the truth about what is happening is revealed,” the statement added.

The Lebanese Shiite group said pagers in the possession of its members exploded on Tuesday, killing some militants. Hezbollah did not say who was behind the attack.

The devices are used by the group to avoid tracking by Israel, a country considered an enemy by the militia and its allies in the Axis of Resistance, a regional alliance led by Iran.

According to Tehran media, the country’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was slightly injured in the series of explosions.

“Mojtaba Amani, Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, was injured in a pager explosion,” the news agency said. More. The news agency Farswhich is linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, said Amini suffered a “superficial” wound and was being treated in hospital.

The incident occurred mainly in areas of southern Lebanon and the suburbs of Beirut that are controlled by the armed group, which has been engaged in intense crossfire with Israel for more than 11 months.