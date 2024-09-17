The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli cyber attack that led to the explosion of a large number of communication devices Pagers In several Lebanese regions, which resulted, according to a preliminary toll, in the deaths of 8 people, including children, and thousands of wounded, hundreds of whom are in critical condition.

She added:This dangerous and deliberate Israeli escalation is accompanied by Israeli threats to expand the scope of the war towards Lebanon on a large scale, and the intransigence of Israeli positions calling for more bloodshed, destruction, and devastation.

She concluded by saying: “The Ministry also reported that after consulting with the Prime Minister’s Office, it began preparing a complaint to the Security Council in this regard, as soon as the data related to the attack was completed.”

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad announced on Tuesday that the Pager bombings resulted in the death of 8 people, including a child, while 2,750 were injured, including 200 in critical condition.

And he mentioned Hezbollah In a statement: “A number of messaging devices belonging to a number of employees in Hezbollah units and institutions exploded. “Different”.