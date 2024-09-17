National security expert Ahmed Al-Shahat told Sky News Arabia that the Israeli cyber attack was “influential and unique.”

Al-Shahat added, “This attack was either carried out by broadcasting electromagnetic waves targeting the towers that connect the pagers and raising their temperature through the batteries, which is an unlikely scenario.”

He continued: “The second scenario is to plant a SIM card inside the pagers themselves through a major intelligence operation targeting the manufacturing company.”

The expert considered that “the attack was prepared for a period of time in the past with the aim of paving the way for a major military operation that would confuse Hezbollah’s command and control methods, while targeting leaders in the party and sending a message that Tel Aviv has capabilities outside the direct and traditional military machine.”

He pointed out that “Hezbollah does not have the ability to take appropriate measures for this operation, although it imposes on it a new type of response that balances the operational situation.”

He expected that Hezbollah would expand its operations by targeting Haifa and the Negev with drones and launching Katyusha rockets at Israeli settlements.

Regarding the consequences of the attack, the spokesman confirmed that Israel may use this attack to pave the way for striking Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon and setting the stage for broader military operations.

This comes as she said: Channel 14 Israel: “Starting tonight, the security and military burden will move from the Gaza Strip to the northern front.”