The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has “raised his voice” in his end-of-year speech so that “not only those who want to torpedo or break our Constitution speak” and has defended his desire for “a Spain more equal and more cohesive.

García-Page has also taken advantage of his message to thank him for giving him “enormous confidence” in the last regional elections in May, which serves “as a stimulus” and gives him “immense strength” to “defend Castilla -La Mancha and its interests and raise our voice on behalf of the region in the national context.

«So that only those who want to torpedo or break our Constitution, our system of coexistence and above all the reason why I have been active in politics since I was a child do not speak, which is the desire for equality, the desire for a more equal Spain, more cohesive,” he continued.

The president has assured that Castilla-La Mancha “faithfully represents the spirit of the Constitution of '78” and therefore “has the same right as the others to express themselves, to say what we think and, above all, to defend what it gives us.” sense, which is Spain, the idea we have of the country, the Constitution.

«And I know that in 2024, as surely in the year we just finished, it will be my turn, and not just me, but many more people, to defend. “Strongly defend our own rights, the rights we have as Spaniards, the rights of the citizens of my land, rights that some literally want to violate.”

García-Page recalled that in Spain there are “some very radical positions that seek to scratch the Constitution”, in the face of which “it will have to be said loud and clear that if it is true that the Constitution protects a plural Spain, diversity and wealth completely prevents privileges.

C-LM STABILITY

He ended the year by highlighting that in 2023 the region has advanced “a little more than usual and a little more than the rest”, stating that his “fundamental purpose” for 2024 is to continue on that path. As he has said, Castilla-La Mancha “today enjoys stability” and is growing “even above what other communities are growing.”

«Today I have to say with pride, but a pride that is shared with all the people, that today we have a healthcare that other autonomies would like for themselves; that we have an accessible, universal, public educational system, greatly desired in other regions; “We have a system of pensions, social benefits and, of course, also dependency, which is at the forefront in Spain as a whole,” he explained.

Likewise, he has also emphasized “other important figures” such as employment, in which the Autonomous Community “has always” “been far from the Spanish average”, pointing out that the region ends the year with 11% unemployment, while which 10 years ago was at 31%. «And the most relevant thing is that we finished in the average for Spain as a whole. “It is the first time that we are, like the rest of the Spaniards, in this very important figure,” he added.

This means, in his opinion, that “stability, certainty, knowing what we are, knowing what we want” and working “with dialogue but at the same time with firmness” is the “key” for more people to attend. companies to the region and those that are already there want to continue growing.

At this point, he has insisted that growing “is decisive” to then be able to “invest that wealth in health, in education, in dependency, in more opportunities.”

The Castilian-La Mancha president has concluded his speech devising for Spain “what we have managed to have in Castilla-La Mancha”, in the face of “difficult” moments in national politics, with “a lot of noise, excessive frentism, a lot of Manichaeism and an absolute lack of great consensus.