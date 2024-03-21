The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, warned this Thursday his counterparts from the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, and the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, that, “if they continue pulling the rope” in their defense positions of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, Castilla-La Mancha “will demand one hundred percent” of the five Supreme Court rulings won in defense of the Tajo River.

“If they continue pulling the rope, they should be careful, because in the end the world is going in the opposite direction as some politicians still want to go,” he said to questions from the media this Thursday in Barcelona.

In this sense, he recommended to López Miras and Mazón “that they remember, that they not forget but that they study again” the five sentences that Castilla-La Mancha has won, emphasizing that the region has not achieved “any political achievement.” but “a judicial achievement, five sentences that it has taken us many years to obtain to stop the abuse of the Tajo-Segura Transfer.”

«Very recently we have seen how when it was said that Barcelona needs water and it has to be brought, probably by boat, they say that they are happy to give water to Barcelona. In reality, they are happy to provide water from a desalination plant that belongs to the State, whoever gives it is the State. But she also says it qualifying and making it very clear that it is only for drinking and in no case for any other use. Well, I join that feeling and that thesis of solidarity that Levante proposes,” he continued.

Asked if Castilla-La Mancha should be present at the meeting that López Miras and Mazón have this Thursday to demand the need to articulate a national water pact in Spain, García-Page specified that “when the PP talks about the national water pact , talks about the Ebro crossing and simply talks about continuing to make transfers.

«And everyone knows, the leaders of the Levant, that Europe has already warned them that the future solution for this continent is not transfers. Furthermore, common sense, the reality of the climate, goes in the opposite direction to continuing to exploit, waste and speculate with water,” he concluded.