Perhaps to not feel the overwhelming weight of victory so much, Page wanted to reduce his inevitable doses of triumphalism yesterday by proclaiming that “we don’t even believe we are the kings of mambo.” nor am I the fucking master”, but the truth is that many in his party do think that he is.. You just have to refer to the data. The general secretary of the PSOE of Castilla-La Mancha and regional president has been re-elected this Sunday as leader of the Castilian-La Mancha socialist federation with 99.4% of the votes in the 13th Congress which closed yesterday in Toledo after its opening on Saturday, a day that was attended by the President of the Government and leader of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez.

Page’s new Executive received 99.4% support from the 331 delegates presentwho only cast two blank votes compared to 329 yeses. In Congress, the Political Action Committee received 330 votes in favor, one blank, for 99.9% of favorable support; the Ethics Committee, 326 supports, two null votes and three blank, for a 98.48% favorable; the Regional Committee Board, 327 yes and three blank votes, 99.09%; and the Delegation to the Federal Committee, only two blank votes, 99.4% support.

In the new socialist executive, Sergio Gutierrez He remains Secretary of Organization and Cristina Maestredeputy secretary general. Thus, Page’s new mandate within the PSOE for the next four years will be marked by continuity, with a Executive composed of 59 peoples, with a majority of women.

Before his speech, Page – who has led the PSOE of Castilla-La Mancha since 2012 -, received praise from the Minister of Housing and Urban AgendaIsabel Rodríguez, from Ciudad Real, who attended the PSOE congress in Toledo for the second consecutive day. «There can be no one better to realize the value of that equality, the defense of our values and articulate that unity in that essence of the PSOE of Castilla-La Mancha that contributes to the values ​​and defense of the PSOE. He added that “this land and the Socialist Party cannot be separated” since “it is the party that gave birth to it, that saw it born, that raised it, it is the party that promoted it and it is the party that develops it without complexes today before other territories.









He also referred to the challenges of the next four years: “We have to think about winning elections” working “in each group, in each municipality, to govern again, so that when that year 27 arrives we can boast of having reconquered those town councils, those councils, of being able to go further with our policies.”

Anecdote at a rally by Alfonso Guerra

This advice from the minister who more than Page he seemed to send it to his own leader, Pedro Sánchezbecause the president of Castilla-La Mancha knows a lot about what it means to win elections, even in those moments when things go so badly “until the absolute majority is won,” Page said during his subsequent speech, in reference to the last election night when the data was so delayed that it allowed him to sit again in the chair at the Fuensalida Palace.

He was received with a long and loud applause. yesterday Emiliano García-Page when his entire new executive was already sitting on the stage in front of the large attendance at the congress. Visibly moved, this socialist who was embraced by each and every one of them At only 16 years old, he said, he appeared at an Alfonso Guerra rally. and he stood in the front row, until they invited him to get up because the chair was reserved for the general secretary of the Castilian-La Mancha PSOE, Miguel Ángel Martínez, present yesterday at the event.

His thing with the PSOE, being in politics “is personal and I am not going to apologize; Today I would vote for the PSOE with more conviction“because “we know what we want and how and with whom to do it,” and he predicted that at the next party congress “we will be even better and Castilla-La Mancha will be better,” he seemed to say to “those two who have abstained,” to those who appreciated a position that serves as a challenge for him to improve.

Page’s new executive, where Gutiérrez and Maestre continue



PSOE





Page seemed happy and reiterated that “I feel very loved.”». Therefore, he wants to repay that affection with “what I can do most: I will continue leaving my skin on this earth». He highlighted the climate of “stability, certainty, dialogue, pacts with everyone” to create a “more modern, competitive, open society that never lose sight of justice and equality». And he proclaimed that “we believe in a society that dignifies its institutions; we need people to believe in politics seriously».

Regarding the dignity of public life, he proclaimed that “the Fuensalida Palace will never be rented…others enter politics to benefit or to rule, They get in the official car and are dumber than ever“We don’t want those.”

Call me Emiliano

About ordinary people, those who vote for him or not, those who “I like him to call me Emiliano”told them that “my biggest goal is that no one goes to bed at night afraid of the government because governments are for fixing problems, not creating them.” And sometimes, “We are so interested in winning that sometimes we forget that we are at the service of people». For this reason, he expressed that “they don’t know how beautiful it is that in a town they ask you for a bench for the plaza and move on to the next month and the bank is there. “That’s beautiful, making things.”

Page wants Castilla-La Mancha “continues to be a space free of frentism and populism”, that the PSOE is “a healthy and honest organization” and “you can put your foot in it, but never your hand“It is forbidden to put your hand in here,” he stressed, while He apologized to the people who have not been treated as they deserve.». In that line of humility, Page continued: “We don’t believe we are the kings of mambo nor am I the fucking master”; «We do not want spectacle politics nor projects that are not realistic but pretentious; but be able to deliver what we promise».

With the new executive listening to him, he asked his members four things: «honesty, simplicity, humility and common sense”, in order to “defend this land”. And he said goodbye declaring that “I love this land like my family, and you know that it has brought me problems with my family. I wouldn’t know how to explain my life without the PSOE. But if the time comes when I have to put the votes that the PSOE needs on one side of the scale and the interests of Castilla-La Mancha on the other side, “May you know that Castilla-La Mancha will always be ahead.”