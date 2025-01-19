The general secretary of the PSOE of Castilla-La Mancha and regional president, Emiliano García-Page, has been re-elected as leader of the Castilian-La Mancha socialist federation with 99.4% of the votes in the 13th Congress that is being held this Saturday in Toledo. In this way, García-Page will continue to lead the socialist formation for the next four years, position he assumed in 2012.

The Congress Board has proclaimed the results after the votes of the 336 delegates in a Congress that concludes this Sunday after its opening on Saturday that was attended by the President of the Government and leader of the PSOE at the national level, Pedro Sanchez.

García-Page’s new mandate will be marked by continuity, with an Executive composed of 59 people, in which the main names repeat in charge of their positions of responsibility. García-Page’s new Executive has received 99.4% support from the 331 delegates present, who have only cast two blank votes compared to 329 yes votes.

In Congress, the Political Action Committee It has received 330 votes in favor, one blank, for 99.9% of favorable support; he Ethics Committee326 supports, two null votes and three blank, for 98.48% favorable; the Regional Committee Table327 yes and three blank votes, 99.09%; and the Delegation to the Federal Committeeonly two blank votes, 99.4% support.









Thus, the Secretary of Organization, Sergio Gutierrezand the Deputy Secretary General, Cristina Maestrewill continue in the new stage.

The Regional Committee has received the support of 98.48% of the votes.

Page has been received by the hundreds of attendees at the XIII Congress of the PSOE of Castilla-La Mancha with a strong and long applause, which he excitedly thanked after being hugged by the 59 members of its new Executive.