“Where I am? What country is this? Is this Honduras or the United States? One by one, clutching a bag with all their assets on their shoulders – an old mobile phone, some documents, some aspirin and a small wooden cross – the group of Central Americans travels the bridge that connects El Paso, in Texas, with Ciudad Ju├írez, in Mexico, watched closely by United States police officers. The frightened migrants, most of them with children in their arms, shuffle in slip-on shoes and ask, bewildered, over and over the same question to the first person they meet: a street vendor, an official, a journalist. .. “Where I am? What country is this? Many of them left their countries fleeing the violence and this Thursday they were thrown into one of the most dangerous cities in Mexico.

