“Where I am? What country is this? Is this Honduras or the United States? One by one, clutching a bag with all their assets on their shoulders – an old mobile phone, some documents, some aspirin and a small wooden cross – the group of Central Americans travels the bridge that connects El Paso, in Texas, with Ciudad Juárez, in Mexico, watched closely by United States police officers. The frightened migrants, most of them with children in their arms, shuffle in slip-on shoes and ask, bewildered, over and over the same question to the first person they meet: a street vendor, an official, a journalist. .. “Where I am? What country is this? Many of them left their countries fleeing the violence and this Thursday they were thrown into one of the most dangerous cities in Mexico.

