In this 2021 (back in May, I think) it will be 50 years since the publication of my first and youthful novel, The domains of the wolf. In all this time I have only been presented, in 1986, for a literary award, which I returned after a decade for reasons that are not relevant, and I deleted from my biographical notes. Those that I have received, more abroad, were awards that one did not appear for. If they granted them to me, I was happy and grateful, but I never looked for them (rather I have rejected a pair and have declined to be a candidate for one). Now I can see that I was right, because for decades literary and film awards – the arts I follow the most – almost never have to do with literature or cinema. Thus, whether someone obtains one is indifferent to me as a reader or spectator, because I know that, with very rare exceptions, they are arts that are little appreciated and understood, displaced or usurped. What is awarded above all is the following:

