We present our new endurance tester: the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

Believe it or not, but we just have two vans in the Autoblog Garage at the moment. In addition to the Toyota HiAce van @michel we now have one Volkswagen ID. Buzz as an endurance tester. This is actually more of an MPV than a van, but yes, ID. MPV sounds just a little less tasty.

Successor of the Touran?

The ID. You can also see Buzz as the successor to the Touran, which is no longer available in 2023. Neither is the Sharan. In terms of outside dimensions, the ID. By the way, Buzz more Sharan than Touran. It may look like a cute van in the pictures, but with a length of 4.71 meters it is a big boy. The ID. Buzz is also taller and wider than the Sharan (1.93 meters high and 1.99 meters wide).

You would expect a third row of seats for an MPV or passenger van of this size, but that is not yet available. Our ID. Buzz therefore has no more than two rows of seats. We tried, but unfortunately we don’t fit in with the entire editorial staff.

Specifications

In terms of motors and batteries, it is still easy to choose: the ID. Buzz always has a 204 hp electric motor, in combination with a 77 kWh battery pack. This will take you 410 km. When the battery is empty, you can recharge it with a fast charging capacity of up to 170 kW. At least that’s the situation on paper. How it works in practice? We will certainly come back to that.

Practical side

If we take a look at the practical side: the ID. Buzz has a luggage compartment where you can store 1,121 liters (with the rear seats up). The rear seat can be folded down in two parts. It has a double bottom, but it can also be removed if necessary.

When it comes to caravan towing, the ID. Buzz not really a worthy successor to the Touran. The draw weight is limited to 1,000 kg. That is only enough for a small rut cabin. The question is whether you should want that, because the range is of course not improving.

If you ever want to take some stuff to the demolition with a trailer, you can do so with the ID. Buzz. A towbar is not standard, you have to pay € 810 extra for that.

Performance

If you currently have an ID. Buzz, you can choose from two versions: the 1ST and the 1ST Max. The 1ST is already pretty good in the stuff as standard, with for example heated seats, steering wheel heating, reversing camera, electric sliding doors and tailgate, voice control and Park Assist.

Our ID. Buzz is the Max, who goes the extra mile. For example, the rims are a size larger (21 inches) as well as the multimedia screen (12 inches). You also get Travel Assist, Lane Assist and electrically adjustable front seats.

If you have an ID. Buzz 1ST Max, you don’t have to tick that much anymore. Our endurance tester is only equipped with two extra options: the towbar and a 230 Volt connection.

The looks are of course also important with an ID. Buzz. You want this thing in a cool color combination. Fortunately, we have that too: our ID. Buzz endurance tester comes in Candy White with Lemon Yellow Metallic. You pay an additional cost of €2,339 for this. The yellow is also reflected in the interior, so that is also nice and frivolous.

Price and competition

All together you pay for the ID. Buzz as we have it in the endurance test €78,800. That is a solid amount, but this is also not the cheapest version. You also have an ID. Buzz for €69,990, if you can live with fewer options. That is still a considerable amount, but cheaper versions will follow.

Many direct competitors have the ID. Not really Buzz. If you are looking for an electric passenger van, you will end up with the ‘real’ vans. Stellantis has a very extensive range of electric passenger vans, also with a third row of seats.

Note: they all have a meager range of no more than 285 km (WLTP). They are cheaper than the ID though. Buzz. Despite this, you cannot get the ID. Buzz over if you’re looking for an electric passenger van or MPV with a range that’s a bit decent.

What our experiences and experiences are with the ID. You will of course all hear Buzz duration tester. If you have specific questions about this car: let us know in the comments. Then we can sort it out for you. That’s what we’re here for.

