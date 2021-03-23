The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, was confident in the “environmental mentality” that in his opinion exhibits the Government of Pedro Sánchez, with Teresa Ribera at the head of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, so that his autonomous community can get “in sections or in full” to consider fulfilled their demands in defense of the Tagus river, with an eye on ending the Memorandum law signed by four PP governments and that “sequesters the water” from the river. García-Page referred to the consequences that the new exploitation rules will have and the increase in ecological flows, which will reduce the discharges to the Segura.

The Executive Secretary of Agriculture of the regional PP, Jesús Cano, affirmed that “the Government of Spain will reduce the delivery of water to the Levant by 30%” with the new planning. He defended “the maintenance of Tajo-Segura as an essential instrument to curb desertification and guarantee sustainable agriculture.” «On World Water Day, Pedro Sánchez confirms his hack at the Water Transfer with the change in the exploitation rules. With this new restriction, the PSOE, led by Minister Teresa Ribera, takes another step in its roadmap to close the Tagus-Segura ».

The socialist deputy Alfonso Martínez Baños, answered that “the Government ‘Frankenstein’ of the Region of Murcia has returned to the confrontation with the Executive of Spain, this time re-launching the immoral and uncertain affirmation that the Tagus Transfer is going to be closed -Safe. It will not close, no matter how much Jesús Cano repeats it over and over again ».