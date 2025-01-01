The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has focused his traditional New Year’s message on “unity” and “equality”. The baron most critical of Pedro Sánchez’s management has asked face this 2025 by abandoning “frontism and populism” which, as he has said, are sometimes installed “in the institutions themselves”, as well as the “delusional twitching”. From the Fuensalida Palace in Toledo, headquarters of the regional Presidency, García-Page has also called on the “collective” feeling because “we are not individual beings lost in the world.” “We are family and we are fellow citizens,” he said.

He has praised the case of his own community, Castilla-La Mancha, which has “self-esteem and a clear awareness of what it is” within a “much larger community, which is Spain.” After some first words for those affected by DANA, Page stressed that the people of Castile-La Mancha work “from stability, moderation, tranquility and certainty”which translates into growth in population, employment and the number of companies. And he has invited us to transform the “pain and memory for the victims” of the climate catastrophe into a “longing” and a recovery purpose to demonstrate that “things can be done well” in the midst of “immense pain and tragedy.”

Celebrate the Transition by trying to imitate it

In the year 2025, in which Pedro Sánchez has scheduled a hundred events to celebrate 50 years since the death of the dictator Francisco Franco, García-Page has reminded us of what the three years of the political Transition have been like, “from a dictatorship to democracy”. Of these, he has highlighted the agreements, assignments and “mutual understanding”: “The only way to celebrate these three years properly, especially thinking about the young people who did not experience it and who have to learn what happened, is to do so by trying to imitate it, trying to be another mirror in that time of transition,” he said. urged.

In the opinion of the president of Castilla-La Mancha, The Transition cannot be celebrated “if we do it half against the other half” and, in this sense, he has asked not to use this time as a “throwing weapon.” “Those who are attacking equality the most, those who deny it the most, are those who want privilegesbe they people or territories. In reality, what they want is to end unity,” he lamented in implicit allusion to the independence groups.

For García-Page the key is to “grow to share”, so the two crucial elements of the Constitution that will be celebrated this coming year are “unity and equality”. “Without unity it is very difficult for us to aspire to have equality,” he insisted in a message that is already common in his speeches.

“If we all decide that in 2025 what unites us is more important than what separates us, I have no doubt that next year we will be able to celebrate many good things. That is my great wish. Happy holidays to all and a very prosperous year 2025”, he concluded in his last institutional message of the year.