Page asks to abandon “frontism” and “delirious tension” in 2025 to remember the Transition

Emiliano García-Page’s traditional New Year’s greeting began in 2024 as it could not be otherwise: remembering the people affected by DANA. “It is also Christmas for Letur, for Mira, for Villel de Mesa, for Valencia,” he highlighted. From the Fuensalida Palace, headquarters of the Presidency of Castilla-La Mancha, he expressed his “heartfelt” gratitude for being able to share the wish for a “better year for everyone.”

And he wanted to send a “strong” and “very clear” message to stop denying climate change, and also to “transform the pain and memory for the victims into a purpose, a purpose of recovery.” “We can even be exemplary so that people think and know that things can be done well in the midst of immense pain and tragedy.”

And he also took the opportunity to claim that Castilla-La Mancha is a region with “self-esteem” and with “clear awareness” of what it is. “We strive to go at our own pace, working and working from stability, from moderation, from tranquility, from certainty, we are striving to create a climate in which we grow, we grow in population, we grow more than ever in employment, in number of companies, in short, this is a region that can propose to recover, recover these municipalities and certainly recover the time lost in history,” he stated.

The message of unity

García-Page explained that for him, these holidays are how his parents taught them, with two messages that “were always cultivated”: unity and hope. “It is good that we have a part of the year in which we can show each other that we wish each other the best, unity without a doubt because it is what makes us strong, we are not individual beings lost in the world, we are a society, we are a collective, we are family, we are fellow citizens, in our case we are also a community of feelings, the region, within a much larger community that is Spain,” he highlighted.

In fact, he assured that what he “most wants” for 2025 is unity. “Unity that means abandoning frontism, abandoning populism today, sometimes installed in the institutions themselves, truly abandoning this delirious tension,” he summarized.

“I truly believe that if in the year 2025 we can make a reminder of what have been the three decisive and most important years in the history of Spain, the three years of the political transition, from a dictatorship to democracy, three years, since that the door was opened until all the steps were taken amidst much consensus,” he reflected.

A reminder “especially thinking about the young people who did not experience it and who have to learn what happened.” For this reason, he warned that the “only way to celebrate it” is to do so “trying to imitate it”, trying to be another “mirror” in that time of transition.

But this cannot be done, he pointed out, if “we do it half against the other half.” “Ultimately, unity so that together we can achieve the second great objective for me of Christmas, of these holidays, which is hope.”

Emiliano García-Page’s hope is that “we know and see, we believe in ourselves, in a future in which we can continue to grow.” Grow economically, of course, but also “to behave.” “The key is to grow to share. That is why the two crucial elements of the Constitution that we are going to begin to celebrate at the top of our lungs next year are unity and equality,” he explained.

And he continued with his warning. “Without unity it is very difficult for us to aspire to have equality, but if we do not aspire to have equality it is clearly impossible for us to maintain unity. And I want to highlight it because what I most want for the future is for it to be clear that unity today, staying united, is the greatest guarantee so that we can work for equality among all.”

“Those who are attacking equality the most, those who deny equality the most, those who want privileges, be they people or territories, in reality what they want is to end unity, they are the ones who attack it the most,” he reproached. And for that reason, he ended his New Year message with his “great wish”: “If we all decide and want that in 2025 what unites us prevails more than what separates us, I have no doubt that next year we will be able to celebrate many good things.”