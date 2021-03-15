The neighbor passes me to take the elevator away from me and, by way of apology or whistles, he tells me that, wherever I see him, he has actually been confined for 20 years and therefore is very adapted to horror. I wait for the next shift and as revenge I imagine that he has confessed to me that the trips he does not take seem to him more and more a mental category every day, a way of getting lost in landscapes of memory before falling asleep. With this, I place his imaginary journeys and his unsolicited confession of two decades of confinement on the same plane with impunity. And I do it partly influenced by a page of …
