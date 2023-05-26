Company controlled by the Frias family, which also owns “Folha de S.Paulo”, will abandon the name PagSeguro

O PagBank –which belongs to the UOL Group, from the Frias family– recorded adjusted net income of R$392 million in the 1st quarter of 2023. The amount represents an increase of 6% per year. Here’s the full of the company’s financial report (1 MB, in English).

In a statement, the digital bank also announced a brand repositioning, with the change of the company’s trade name. Now, it has withdrawn PagSeguro and is now called just PagBank.

In relation to net revenue, it registered a record for the period, with an increase of 9% per year. It was BRL 3.75 billion in the 1st quarter of 2023.

In addition, PagBank reached 28.7 million customers in the same period, growth of 5 million in 1 year. It is currently the 2nd largest digital bank in Brazil.

Here are other highlights:

BRL 18.6 billion: 66% increase compared to the 1st quarter of 2022;

BRL 2.7 billion in the loan portfolio: growth of 32% per year;

TPV (Total Payment Volume, in Portuguese): BRL 88.1 billion: increase of 10% per year; It is

gross profit on payments: BRL 1.2 billion.

The digital bank reported that the result recorded in the period was above the so-called breakeven pointthat is, when the company’s earnings equal its costs.

PAGBANK

According to Alexandre Magnani, the company’s CEO, changing PagBank’s name is a “natural movement” that amplifies the understanding of the company’s services, in addition to concentrating efforts on spreading the idea of ​​a “full bank”.

“Unifying the brand emphasizes that we are a strong and consolidated institution with a simple, secure, accessible and digital ecosystem”he declared.

O UOL Groupcomposed by the portal UOL, UOL EdTech, Compass.UOL and PagBankis owned by the Frias family –which also owns the Sheet Groupa media conglomerate that controls:

the printed newspaper and the website Folha de S.Paulo ;

the research firm Datafolha;

the news agency Folhapress ;

the CTG-F (Graphic-Folha Technological Center).

Grupo Folha is also a partner in the distribution and logistics company SPDL.