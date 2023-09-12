Are you expecting any new elements in this derby on both sides?

“Difficult. They are two teams with maximum points and the best in terms of expressed football. It is difficult for a coach to touch something that works. Unless there are problems due to the national teams. Inter has more quality but fewer options than Milan. We’ll see if this vision is confirmed.”

Which is the strongest midfield?

“Inter and it’s natural. It’s a midfield that has been tested for a couple of years, it plays by heart. It’s a midfield used to winning and the other is learning this but has made a leap in quality. The understanding you find the right one by playing and playing important matches, the derby will tell you how close you have come.”

Rome, can Lukaku wake up the Giallorossi?

“Roma still doesn’t have a footballing identity. Mourinho is a great motivator but I haven’t seen an identity yet. Lukaku can take a step forward but he lacks a playing identity.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Inter world without missing any updates, stay connected to FC Inter 1908 to discover all the day’s news on the Nerazzurri in the league and in Europe. See also The world of Aryna Sabalenka: from the tattooed tiger to the athlete boyfriend like her dad

12 September 2023 (modified 12 September 2023 | 18:17)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Paganin #Inter #quality #options #Milan