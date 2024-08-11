Utopia Roadster, Huayra Roadster, Huayra Roadster BC and Imola Roadster. The menu that Pagani will serve at the Monterey Car Week is complete. In fact, almost complete, because alongside these four jewels on wheels the car manufacturer from San Cesario sul Panaro will propose a fifth: it is a special Zonda, known by the name Until we meet again and characterized by Frame number 140which effectively makes it the last new Zonda ever assembled.

Pagani Zonda Goodbye

The one-off in question was taken delivery during 2023 by the American businessman and car collector Chris Singh, who however immediately stored it so much so that it was never seen in public. Despite this, the renders that have emerged on the web over the months demonstrate that the Zonda Arrivederci It has a lot in common with the other models in the 760 serieswhile still including many custom elements.

What we know

In particular, we know that much of the car’s bodywork has been finished in a special form of silver-finish carbon fibre that looks spectacular, and creates a strong contrast with dark blue carbon fiber featuring on the front wheel arches, rocker panels, bonnet, headlight bezels, roof scoop, shark fin and the huge rear wing. Speaking of which: it will be unlike any other wing Pagani has ever produced and is inspired by the one on the Zonda JC, it is a one-off that boasts bespoke end plates and sits much higher than the wings on most Zondas. Elsewhere there are light blue and red accents scattered across the bodywork, custom badging and silver taillight surrounds, as well as carbon ceramic brakes with red calipers.

Interior and engine

Inside, the Pagani Zonda Arrivederci will have plenty of exposed carbon fiber, and will feature red leather and wood accents on the steering wheel. Final mention on performance: Pagani has not yet expressed itself on the specifications of the engine, even if according to the latest rumours reported by Carscoops the car should share the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 with other models in the 760 series, which means it will deliver around 760 hp.

