Share the joy of the party with everyone, open the doors to fans and enthusiasts. With the typical “participatory” spirit that has always characterized the work of Horacio Pagani, a maxi event entirely dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Pagani Automobili is being staged. A party which will take place from 16 to 18 June in Piazza Roma in Modena and throughout the Motor Valley, precisely as a tribute to customers, colleagues, collaborators, enthusiasts and the entire Motor Valley.

The exposure

Many key elements and those not to be missed of this event. The first is certainly the one that takes place in Palazzo Ducale. Namely, the “25 years – 25 Hypercars” exhibition, a public display that tells the story of the company through the 25 cars that have marked the history of the brand, including the iconic Zonda (1998) and Huayra (2011) and the new Utopia ( 2022).

The music

And then since Pagani and music are now an almost inseparable pair. After the exciting notes of the symphony dedicated to Utopia, Mario Biondi, an Italian artist respected throughout the world, will contribute to the arrangement of a new song “Heart, hands and passion”. In fact, on the evening of 16 June the Sicilian singer-songwriter will perform in concert, while every day the event will be accompanied by the music of Radio Monte Carlo. And on the facade of the Doge’s Palace there will be a mapping show and an evocative celebratory video.

The idea of ​​sharing everything

In short, a unique show is being prepared in San Cesario Sul Panaro, precisely because Horacio Pagani – as they explain to Pagani herself: “He not only dreamed of and built some of the most beautiful hypercars in the world, but he made the company into a creative atelier where a community of people recognize each other, share hands and thoughts, face the great complications of mechanics, handle beauty and find mutual inspiration. For Pagani Automobili, celebrating the 25th anniversary means, first of all, thanking the people who have believed in the project right from the start: customers, colleagues, collaborators and the numerous enthusiasts around the world. It is precisely this “extended” family that allows, every day, to transform thoughts, gestures and words into the features of a larger, more creative and each time unique design. Owning a Pagani does not consist in owning it, but in continuing to experience the emotion of driving and exchanging experiences, in continuing to entrust it to precious hands capable of preserving and improving it over time”.

The cars on display

But let’s go back to the cars, the protagonists of the exhibition “25 years – 25 Hypercars”. Here, as we said, in Piazza Roma, the place of honor, at the center of the exhibition, will go to the three iconic Pagani Automobili models, which represent the milestones of a journey that began in 1998 with the C8 project (Zonda), continued in 2011 with the C9 project (Huayra) and reached the third act last year with the C10 project (Utopia). And then there will be all the models that have marked the history of the Brand: Zonda “La Nonna”, Zonda S, Zonda S Roadster, Zonda F, Zonda F Roadster, Zonda Cinque, Zonda R, Zonda Cinque Roadster, Zonda Tricolore, Zonda Revolucion , Zonda 760, Zonda HP Barchetta, Zonda Revo Barchetta, Huayra BC, Huayra Roadster, Roadster BC, Pagani Imola, Huayra Tricolore, Huayra R and Huayra Codalunga. In short, an exhibition not to be missed.

OFFICIAL PROGRAM

JUNE 16, 2023

9:00 Opening of the exhibition “25 years – 25 Hypercars”

20:30 – 21:15 Music with the Verdi Jazz Orchestra of the Milan Conservatory

21:45 – 22:00 Video Mapping show

22:00 – 23:00 Free concert by Mario Biondi, presents Nick The Nightfly, Radio Monte Carlo

11.00pm – Closing of the exhibition

17 and 18 JUNE 2023

9:00 Opening of the exhibition “25 years – 25 Hypercars”

10:00 pm Video Mapping show

10.30 pm Closing of the exhibition

Access to Piazza Roma and free public show