2.15 million euros is a figure that not everyone can afford. Yet this is the price set for one Pagan Utopia, the latest hypercar built in the San Cesario sul Panaro factory, born from the vision of Horacio Pagani. The jewel of the Modenese brand remains an unattainable dream for most, but it was Lego who brought this car closer to the general public, which with its bricks included the Pagani Utopia in the collection Lego Speed ​​Champions.

Even Pagani Utopia has its own Lego kit

The hypercar from San Cesario sul Panaro can thus become a dream within everyone’s reach thanks to the 249-piece kit that allows you to create a very faithful reproduction of the 864 HP fireball. The Pagani Utopia therefore enters the club of very high performance cars which in 2023 obtained their brick-built alter ego. In fact, we find the elegant and handcrafted lines of the car designed by Horacio and even the typical circular exhaust with four terminals, the trademark of Pagani jewels. The famous Danish brand has in fact included the Ferrari 812 Competizione and the Porsche 963 LMDh in addition to the Bugatti Bolide among the Lego Speed ​​Champions models. The list is also very long, with several exclusive models that are already part of the Lego collection.

A dream on wheels

The new hypercar from San Cesario sul Panaro was built starting from a monocoque in HP62 G2 Carbo-Titanium and HP62 Carbo-Triax with integrated retractable rollbar. The heart of Pagani Utopia is its V12 engine developed in collaboration with Mercedes AMG which delivers 864 HP and 1,100 Nm of maximum torque, combined with the transmission created by the XTrac, which can be manual or automatic, in both cases with 7 ratios. Fitted with semi-adaptive suspension, Utopia is equipped with a Brembo-developed high-performance braking system with 410mm front and 390mm rear discs, behind APP Tech rims that are embraced by Pirelli PZero Corsa 265/35 21″ front tires and 325/30 22″ rear.

The style of Pagani Utopia

Here we find more sinuous lines and shapes than the Zonda and Huayra, with a smooth and rounded silhouette: hence the almost total absence of aerodynamic appendages, replaced by integrated elements that help convey that sense of lightness and harmony. The stylistic development has also led to the reduction of the components, with 20% fewer parts used thanks, for example, to the faired headlights. At the rear, in addition to the four-tailpipe exhaust, we find a luminous signature with two vertically oriented elements, set in a rounded motif that is partly crossed by the ellipse that supports the exhaust system. The originality of the exterior returns and is enhanced in the passenger compartment, with the internal environment which has timeless sculptural forms while still being able to accommodate rider and passenger. There are no frills or large touch displays, except for the instrument panel screen. The analogue instrumentation is thus enclosed in a series of dials which also partly show the operating mechanism. The steering wheel has also been totally reinvented, with a billet aluminum alloy structure that contains the airbag. Even the pedal unit was obtained from a single block of metal while the manual gear lever still stands out on the central tunnel with visible elements that underline its artisan soul.