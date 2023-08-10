At the Monterey Car Week 2023 which will start tomorrow and which will steal the show in California until next August 20 will also participate Pagans. The car manufacturer from San Cesario sul Panaro certainly could not miss what many consider to be the most anticipated event in the United States dedicated to the world of historic and modern cars: it will be another opportunity for the Italian brand to celebrate 25 years since its birth.

Utopia on display

Pagani’s presence at the Monterey Car Week consists of two fundamental moments. The first will be scheduled for Friday 18 August, when Utopia will be exhibited at the exclusive Quail Lodge & Golf Club: for the first time, therefore, the North American public will be able to admire live the latest addition to the Pagani house, a visionary hypercar characterized by a truly exclusive design. As indeed she is exclusive: Pagani has in fact decided to produce it in only 99 specimens. Alongside her on display there will also be Zonda and Huayraaccompanied by two prestigious specimens represented by the R versions of both models.

Timeless Parade

On the other hand, a parade is scheduled for Saturday 19 August which will also involve the hypercars of the Italian brand: they are expected over 40,000 spectators to witness this celebration, a parade of timeless cars that will cross the hills of Monterey to reach Seaside, home of the event “Exotics on Broadway”. Access to the public is completely free from 13 to 18 local time.

Not just hypercars

In addition to the hypercars on display, Pagani will make available to visitors one refined lounge is one store exclusive, where anyone who wants can buy clothing and accessories from the new collection dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the brand. In short, an unmissable appointment for Pagani enthusiasts but not only: Monterey Car Week 2023 is ready to open its doors.