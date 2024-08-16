Pagani Automobili is preparing to make its mark at the 2024 edition of Monterey Car Week, one of the most anticipated and prestigious automotive events in the world, scheduled from August 9 to 18 in California.

The San Cesario sul Panaro-based company will participate in this celebration of automotive excellence with a selection of its most iconic Hypercars, culminating with the presentation of the highly anticipated Utopia Roadster.



Today, August 16th, as part of “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering”, enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity to admire for the first time the Utopia Roadster, the new creation of Pagani. This Hypercar represents a concentration of technology and timeless design, designed to offer a driving experience that combines lightness, dynamism and high performance. Its hard-top, perfectly integrated into the profile of the car, allows a fluid transition between open and closed driving, maintaining the weight unchanged compared to the coupé version.

The Utopia Roadster is a tribute to mechanical purity, with the Pagani V12 engine, free of hybrid supports, and highly advanced design details such as the gearbox and pedals, in which every mechanism is exposed and cared for down to the smallest detail. Thanks to sophisticated aerodynamic studies and the use of over forty formulas of composite materials, this car is the most advanced expression of Pagani technology. The Pirelli Cyber™ Tyre sensor system represents one of the many innovations, improving safety through communication between tyres and the car.

Next to the Utopia Roadster, Pagani will exhibit a collection of Hypercars that tell the story of the brand’s evolution: from the Zonda Arrivederci, the last original road-going Zonda, to the Huayra Roadster BC and the extremely rare Imola Roadster. Each model on display reflects the craftsmanship and attention to detail that have made Pagani a legend in the automotive world.

Another highlight of Monterey Car Week will be on August 17, when a parade of Pagani Hypercars will roll through the hills of Monterey to “Exotics On Broadway,” a free event that attracts thousands of spectators. Here, for the first time, the Utopia Roadster will be presented in a context accessible to all, offering the opportunity for a wider audience to discover this extraordinary creation. Horacio Pagani will be on hand for a Q&A session, giving fans the chance to interact directly with the visionary behind these masterpieces.

In addition to the cars, Pagani will preview an exclusive capsule collection, Utopia Roadster by La Martina, which includes clothing and accessories created to celebrate the launch of the new Hypercar. It will also be possible to discover a new line of products in fine leather, characterized by extreme attention to detail and the possibility of customization, reflecting the philosophy of uniqueness that distinguishes every Pagani Hypercar.

Monterey Car Week This confirms the ideal stage for Pagani Automobili, where tradition and innovation merge into an unrepeatable experience for enthusiasts and collectors.