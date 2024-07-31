There Pagans has revealed the Utopia Roadsteran open-air version of thehypercar which will be presented to the Monterey Car Week (9-18 August 2024) and produced in 130 numbered copies. With a power output of 864 hp and a top speed of 350 km/h, the Utopia Roadster joins the coupé Pagan Utopia and, thanks to the use of carbon fiber and ultra-light materials, it weighs as much as the coupé version.

Pagani Utopia Roadster, features, how it is

The Pagani Utopia Roadster was developed in parallel with the coupé version, with both conceived from the outset, unlike previous roadster models. Despite the open-top configuration, the Roadster weighs the same as the coupé, i.e. 1,280 kgand maintains the same sophisticated mechanism of butterfly opening.

Pagani Utopia Roadster side

The Roadster offers three configurations: hard top, canvas topand option without coverwith the hard top support designed as a design element and the hood stored in a dedicated case. The aerodynamics are optimised for a low Cx coefficient and high downforce without protruding appendages, thanks to details such as flaps and rear-view mirrors.

Utopia Roadster front 3/4 Lateral Rear 3/4 Open gull-wing doors Rear from above Full opening Rear 3/4 Front lights Rear lights Four exhausts Suitcase holder Closed hard top Pagani Utopia Roadster

The rebirth of Modena Design ensures complete control over component production, maintaining a weight of 1,280 kg thanks to advanced milling.

Cockpit, what is the interior of the Utopia Roadster like?

The interior of the Pagani Utopia Roadster stands out for its exclusive details and timeless design. The interior includes floor mats with a texture inspired by the boats and a redesigned Roadster-shaped key. The interiors offer a wide choice of colors and materials, with personalized suitcases in carbon and leather and matching garment bags.

Cockpit dashboard

The dashboard and controls are designed to enhance the beauty and functionality of the analog elementssuch as knobs and dials, recalling craftsmanship and fine watchmaking. The steering wheel is made by a single piece of metalworked for 28 hours, and finished by hand. The instrumentation, all analogue, emphasizes the connection between driver and car, with mechanisms visible in the dials and a central display for infotainment and navigation.

AMG V12 Engine

On the Pagani Utopia Roadster, the engine 6.0-liter 60° V12developed by Mercedes-AMG, unleashes a power of 864 HP and a couple of 1.100 Nmwithout electrification. This engine, designed for a smooth and immediate response, is hand assembled from a single craftsman. The traction is rear and the 7-speed manual transmissiondeveloped with Xtrac, is positioned transversely and connected to a triple-disc clutch. For those who prefer, a AMT robotized gearbox.

Pagani Utopia Roadster V12 Engine

Horacio Pagani draws inspiration from the genius of Leonardo da Vinci, blending art and science in the creation of the components of the Utopia Roadster. The gearbox, for example, is finished with polished knobs and titanium grills.

Trim features

The Pagani Utopia Roadster uses over forty composite formulas, such as Carbon-Titanium HP62-G2 And Carbo-Triax HP62, along with advanced metals such as aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for the suspension. The active suspension and dynamic control system, with electronic differentialoptimize power management and stability.

22″ R Aeroblade Rim

Pirelli supplies exclusive tires with technology Cyber ​​Tyre2equipped with sensors to interact with stability control systems. The tires Pirelli P ZERO Corsa, P ZERO Winter And P ZERO Trophy RS They are tailor-made for the Utopia Roadster, in 21” front and 22” rear sizes (265/35 R21 front, 325/30 R22 rear).

Price, how much does the Utopia Roadster cost

The Pagani Utopia Roadster will be produced in 130 units, with a starting price of 3.1 million euros (taxes excluded). The official presentation is scheduled for the Monterey Car Week, in particular at the Concours d’Elegance of Pebble Beach.

The Utopia Roadster will be produced in 130 units

The car in California is exhibited in a bespoke configuration, with carbon exterior finish. Red Habanero and Grecale and Huayra leather interiors, inspired by Benny Caiola’s Zonda Roadster. It is also equipped with the Sports PackCarbo-Titanium elements and custom alloy wheels.

Pagani Utopia Roadster DATA SHEET

CHARACTERISTICS VALUES Power 864 HP (635 kW) at 6,000 rpm at 18° C Couple 1,100 Nm from 2,800 to 5,900 rpm Motor Pagani V12 60° 5980cc twin-turbo, custom developed by Mercedes-AMG Exchange Pagani by Xtrac 7-speed transverse AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) or pure manual, with electromechanical differential Transmission Rear-wheel Drive Chassis Monocoque in Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 with front and rear tubular frames in CrMo steel alloy Suspensions Independent double wishbone in forged aluminum alloy with coil springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers Brakes Pagani by Brembo braking system with 4 ventilated carbon-ceramic discs 410×38 mm with 6-piston monolithic calipers at the front and 390×34 mm with 4-piston monolithic calipers at the rear Searches Forged from monolithic aluminum alloy, 21-inch front and 22-inch rear Tires Pirelli P ZERO Corsa 265/35 R21 front and 325/30 R22 rear; Pirelli P ZERO Winter for driving at low temperatures Dry weight 1,280 kg Dimensions Length 4,673 mm, width 2,060 mm, height 1,165 mm, wheelbase 2,796 mm Max speed 350 km/h self-limited Technical features Pagani Utopia Roadster

Pagani Utopia Roadster Photo

