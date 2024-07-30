Lightweight, dynamic and high-performance. This is how the Pagani Utopia Roadster can be summed up. The open version of the latest creation made in San Cesario sul Panaro expands the possibilities of this model, born from the C10 project. The style of the two versions is marked by continuity, as it is the result of the work of the same team of designers and engineers.

Refined sophistication

The doors retain the elegant butterfly kinematics, a fascinating and sophisticated mechanism. When you want to travel with the sky open, the hard top can be positioned on a stand, transforming it into a piece of design to be admired. In addition to this, a soft top is available, to be stored in a suitcase in place of the beauty case that is usually located in the center behind the two seats. On board the Utopia Roadster, the mats have a dedicated texture reminiscent of that of outboard motors, and the key is redesigned to recall the profile of the open version. Even with the hard top in place, the light atmosphere changes significantly compared to the Coupé version, thanks to the presence of a single large roof window. As for the upholstery, the choice of colors and materials, almost infinite, becomes even more crucial in the Utopia Roadster, being constantly exposed to glances. It is from this cockpit that you see the world, and it is in this cockpit that the world sees you. The style of an object is also distinguished by the accessories that complete it, and luggage is one of the elements that further enhances every Pagani Hypercar. For the Utopia, a pair of suitcases is made with leather-covered carbon internal shells, adorned with the emblematic Pagani ellipse. These can be placed in two dedicated trunks, located next to the engine. They are true jewels of high craftsmanship, in which every detail is taken care of with the utmost attention: from the selection of leather, which can be coordinated with the configuration of the car or create a contrast, to the smallest details such as the zippers, the small leather laces that muffle noise and the support feet, which feature the iconic symbol of the four exhausts. The range of accessories is further enriched with two coordinated clothes hangers, which in the Utopia find their place by anchoring perfectly behind the headrests.

Composite materials

The Pagani Utopia Roadster once again demonstrates the ability of the San Cesario sul Panaro atelier to experiment and introduce new composite materials that make the car even more technological and modern. These include the Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and the Carbo-Triax HP62. In this way, it was possible to maintain the same weight as the coupé version, stopping at 1,280 kg, an exceptional figure for a large Hypercar equipped with a V12 engine. A result obtained thanks to a completely redesigned monocoque to optimize rigidity and resistance, without resorting to the heavy reinforcements generally necessary when removing the roof. Key objectives in the design of the Utopia were to obtain a low drag coefficient and significant aerodynamic downforce without resorting to protruding appendages. With this ambition, Pagani engineers conducted a meticulous study of air flows in the wind tunnel. Air is carefully guided and controlled through the wheel arches, channelled around the teardrop roof and along the car’s sinuous flanks. It flows around the rearview mirrors, over the bonnet and up to the elliptical trailing edge, where two movable wings, visible but harmoniously integrated into the design, help to further improve aerodynamics by adapting to different driving conditions. Even the internal air flows for cooling and intake are treated in the smallest details, making an essential contribution to the car’s performance and stability.

The heart of Pagani Utopia Roadster

The Pagani Utopia Roadster’s engine keeps alive the collaboration between Mercedes AMG and the Italian brand, a collaboration started thanks to Juan Manuel Fangio, world champion with the German company and supporter of Horacio Pagani’s pragmatic vision. Each engine is entirely assembled by a single craftsman with a power of 864 hp and torque of 1,100 Nm. In collaboration with the British specialist Xtrac, Pagani has designed a transmission capable of managing the torque of the twin-turbo V12, while ensuring smooth and pleasant operation in all circumstances. Extremely compact and positioned transversely behind the engine, the seven-speed gearbox is connected to a lightweight and modulable triple-plate clutch. An alternative is also available, an AMT robotized gearbox with paddles on the steering wheel. The very high technology in the use of materials of the Utopia Roadster is not limited to carbon: even the metal parts are extraordinarily sophisticated. The eight wishbones of the suspension, forged from aeronautical aluminum alloy, are designed to guarantee both strength and lightness. The recent rebirth of Modena Design, a historic company owned by Pagani, today allows for total control of every aspect of the production of components in aluminum, titanium and special metals, from the 1 Dry weight design, to the engineering, to the production with plants at the pinnacle of innovation available, using the noble technique of milling from solid. The Utopia Roadster offers extraordinary agility and exceptional grip on curves, guaranteeing an unparalleled driving sensation in every circumstance. The active suspension, combined with the electronic differential and the dynamic control system, eliminate any tendency to understeer, while the electronic traction control ensures impeccable traction despite the influx of enormous power available. Thanks to the Pirelli Cyber ​​Tyre 2 system, the tyre sensors will send information to the vehicle stability control systems, including ABS, ESP and traction control, to ensure maximum performance and the highest safety based on driving conditions. The standard Pirelli P ZERO Corsa and P ZERO Winter and the optional P ZERO Trofeo RS are finely developed specifically for the Pagani Utopia, measuring 21” at the front and 22” at the rear.

Horacio’s new creation

The Carbo-Titanium monocoque gives the car an exceptional ratio of lightness and rigidity, and this improves performance, efficiency and reduces emissions. But above all, it offers exceptional driving sensations. This rigidity creates a direct connection between the driver and the road, giving the impression that the hand on the steering wheel directly touches the asphalt, perceiving the variations in roughness and grip. The lightness allows immediate reactions, instant liveliness when starting without having to stress the engine excessively. This lightness also translates into agility when cornering: the car turns flat, without inertia or smudges, diving into the trajectory with perfect precision. Even when braking, the prompt response to every command of the foot makes the experience of deceleration a pleasure on a par with acceleration. A surprise reserved for very light cars. The driver commands and the car obeys instantly, as if it understood and shared the pleasure of playing with the road. The Utopia Roadster’s analog instrumentation reclaims a way of relating to the driver that was too quickly abandoned with the advent of digital displays, harking back to the artisanal inspiration of fine watchmaking. The large speedometer and rev counter, which show a portion of the gears, provide a direct connection to the road and the engine. The simple movement of the hands is just as informative and much more intuitive than reading the numbers. Likewise, the central cluster of four dials allows essential information such as oil pressure and temperatures to be read out of the corner of the eye, thanks to the position of the hands. In front of the driver, a basic display provides the ability to manage aspects that require a screen, such as infotainment, chromotherapy, satellite navigation or the rear camera view.

Pagani Utopia Roadster Price and Launch

The new Pagani Utopia Roadster will be produced in 130 units destined for customers worldwide, with a starting price of 3.1 million euros net of local taxes. The Utopia Roadster will be officially unveiled during Monterey Car Week.