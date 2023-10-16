The advent of electrification will sooner or later also affect Pagani, who at the moment however prefers to remain distant from this world. Or rather, she approaches it with interest and dedication, but she is convinced that it is for a completely electric Pagani there still needs to be time. And it is precisely the number one brand from San Cesario sul Panaro, Horacio Paganito once again reiterate his company’s position on the topic.

We’re not ready yet

“I I’m not against electric cars – he specified to the microphones of La Stampa on newsstands this morning – Since 2018, Pagani has had a team studying the electric car. I simply say that again we are not ready for a total transition to electric, not even at the global charging infrastructure level. Not to mention that most energy is still produced using highly polluting fossil fuels.” There is therefore time for electric, at the moment total trust in the twin-turbo V12 derived from Mercedes-Benz, which has long accompanied the models of the Italian brand.

Future with Mercedes?

Regarding this collaboration with the Star car manufacturer, it is possible that in the future Pagani will decide to become independent in the production of engines. “The new twin-turbo V12 that will accompany us for several years has been engineered to be homologated throughout the world. And the collaboration with Mercedes is fantastic. We’ll see about tomorrow – clarified Horacio Pagani – It’s true that Mercedes is making a rapid move towards electric, but I believe that in the future we will go back in a bit on this technology“.

Cars all the same

The advent of electrification has also influenced the design of new models, according to Pagani’s number one all similar and difficult to distinguish: “There are brands like Lamborghini and Ferrari that continue to excite and offer very beautiful cars. Perhaps for everyday cars there is a little less commitment, functionality is preferred over style. It seems there is a fear of daring. We should risk a little more. The offer has become enormous: I don’t allow myself to judge what is beautiful and what is not. However, it is clear that the new cars all look alike, it is difficult to distinguish the models”.

Long live analog

The pleasure of driving increasingly diminishes due to the high technological standards present inside the passenger compartment. But this is not the case with Pagani hypercars and especially with the latest arrival Utopia, considering that the infotainment screen is absent, and instead there are physical controls, manual gearbox, a series of levers and entirely analogue instruments. A choice that Horacio Pagani justifies thus: “Digital screens unfortunately they age easily with the advancement of technologies. So we tried to avoid these elements, which are more susceptible to the passage of time, instead favoring controls that reward the sense of touch. I think it’s still nice to be able to touch the knob, hear the click of a lever.”