It comes directly from Pagani Automobiles the new Huayra R simulator, an advanced virtual driving system created in collaboration with Racing Unleashed, manufacturer of high-end simulators also used in the training of professional drivers. This product, initially available only to owners of Huayra R, will now be purchasable by all interested parties at the nearest Pagani dealer. As if it were a normal accessory.

The strategy

Pagani Automobili's goal was to create a professional, dynamic and extremely realistic driving simulator that would contribute to perfecting its customers' driving skills. The company wanted transform the simulator into a real design object, a product of great artistic value destined to have a prominent place in the homes of Huayra R owners. Therefore, extreme attention was paid to creating a product that reflects the exceptional uniqueness that distinguishes Pagani cars.

Thanks to this simulator, every pilot will be able to familiarize yourself with your vehicle in a safe environment, accumulate kilometres, increase confidence in your abilities and discover in advance the secrets of the numerous international circuits available.

The Arte in Pista program

Arte in Pista is a program designed to allow owners to Pagani hypercars from the track to fully experience the performance of their cars, through a calendar full of exclusive non-competitive events that take place on the most prestigious FIA tracks in the world. The format provides a complete experience that combines adrenaline-filled sessions with moments of pure fun, with the technical assistance of the Pagani team, made up of a technical manager, a track engineer, mechanical staff, a physiotherapist, a specialized nutritionist and professional coaches, all aimed at improving customers' sports driving skills.

Playing with the myth

The introduction of simulator strengthens Pagani Automobili's commitment to taking care of its community, offering new opportunities for aggregation, sharing, learning and fun. The possibilities for using the simulator are many: each driver will be able to discover the circuits and drive independently, or book remote coaching sessions to train on specific aspects or tracks. Pagani will also organize virtual events in which participants will be able to test themselves and interact, previewing the experiences of the Arte in Pista events with real cars and circuits. Additionally, customers will have the freedom to organize challenges and sessions with each other independently.

It all started in 2020

The project began in 2020 involving two divisions of Pagani: the Pagani Automobili Vehicle Dynamics team, responsible for creating the realistic models, and the Pagani Arte team, which faced the challenge of transporting the essence of Hypercars Pagani in a design product. The two teams joined forces by turning to Racing Unleashed to create a synergy of skills aimed at creating an extraordinarily faithful and engaging virtual station; the joint planning of hardware and software it allowed the movements of the car and the characteristics of the asphalt to be reproduced with exceptional realism.

The team of designers dedicated over a year of work to combine the research of an interior design object with the playful nature of the device. The shapes of the Huayra R inspired the design of the entire simulator, creating an object with plastic and soft lines; the elliptical shape, which also characterizes the Pagani logo, responded to this need.

Unique materials

The Huayra R simulator aims to offer an authentically Pagani experience, starting from the materials used: the carbon used for the main structure of the simulator is the same used in Pagani cars, guaranteeing a realistic tactile and visual sensation. The ergonomics have been taken care of down to the smallest details to offer superior comfort during driving sessions.

The simulator's virtual driving system was developed with the aim of offering an extremely precise and engaging simulation. It uses advanced physics algorithms to faithfully reproduce the behavior of the car, taking into account variables such as power, torque, traction, aerodynamics and tire characteristics. Furthermore, the simulator is equipped with a high-quality feedback system, which gives the driver realistic sensations while driving, such as steering wheel vibrations, the resistance of the pedals and the movement of the seat.

A simulator that configures itself like a car

The simulator can be configured to suit the pilot's personal preferences. You can adjust the driving settings, such as steering wheel sensitivity, throttle and brake response, and tailoring the simulation experience to suit different skill levels and driving styles.

Furthermore, the Huayra R simulator is equipped with a high definition display system, which offers detailed and realistic graphics. The circuits have been precisely reproduced, using data collected with laser scanning technologies to ensure high visual fidelity. The simulator also supports virtual reality, allowing the driver to fully immerse himself in the virtual driving experience.

To ensure a connection with the Pagani community, the simulator has online functionality. Riders can compete with other users in multiplayer mode, participate in virtual events organized by Pagani or share their results and times on online leaderboards.