At the Monterey Car Week 2022 there will be a lot of Italy. Not only for the numerous vintage cars that will be auctioned on the weekend of 21 August, but also for the direct presence of the Motor Valley manufacturers. One of them, Paganiwill showcase many of its supercars at the event The Quail. There will be the US debut of the Huayra R in Laguna Seca, during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, and in total over 10 cars will take to the track with the Corkscrew. Among these is also the Zonda Revolución.

The annual appointment in Monterey, one of the most anticipated automotive events in the world, will therefore be honored by Pagani with such abundance. Starting Friday, August 19, from 10:00 to 16:00, the year of the “R” will be celebrated at The Quail with an extraordinary collection of supercars. A total of 10 cars will be exhibited: 2 Huayra R, 3 Zonda R, a Zonda Revolución, an Imola, a Huayra BC Coupé “Tempesta” version, a Huayra Roadster BC and a Huayra Tricolor. The latter is the car made in only three specimens and dedicated to the Frecce Tricolori – Aerobatic Team of the Italian Air Force.

On August 19th at 1:30 pm at The Quail, Horacio Pagani he will be the protagonist of an event during which he will talk about the inspiration and the creative process behind the development of a Pagani Hypercar. There will also be Gordon Murray, the famous designer of Formula 1 racing cars and the McLaren F1 road. Famous car collector Gordon McCall will moderate the panel.

Saturday 20 August will be an important day for the San Cesario sul Panaro brand, as the Huayra R will make its track debut in the United States, with a performance scheduled from 10:45 to 11:00. At 12:30, Horacio Pagani will be happy to welcome fans and enthusiasts, to sign autographs at the Pagani Pop-Up Store in the paddock. It is a boutique with the latest collections of clothing, scale models, and accessories made with the same quality and attention to detail used for the brand’s Hypercars.

On Sunday 21st August a special event will be held for Pagani customers from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. These lucky owners of Italian cars will always take to the track in Laguna Seca for a completely immersive experience on one of the most prestigious circuits in the world. The guests will be hosted in a totally new hospitality area, dedicated exclusively to them. There will be two separate track sessions from 11:30 to 12:30 and from 12:40 to 13:50.