One of the greatest expressions of Pagani sportsmanship is represented by Huayra R. This is essentially the track version of the Huayra hypercar, and is powered by a powerful 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 of AMG origin capable of unleashing up to 838 hp of total power and delivering 750 Nm of torque. We are talking about extremely high specifications, which give the Huayra R the chance to be one of the most attractive and most promising sports cars to drive. Also because, and it is not a detail to be overlooked, his sound certainly does not go unnoticed.

Recently a prototype of the track hypercar from the San Cesario sul Panaro house was brought on the Monza track, where he was able to unleash all his power between the curves and straights of the Brianza circuit. More than the record-breaking performance of the Huayra R, it was the sound emitted by its V12 hidden under the bonnet that captured the attention, reminiscent of the engines of the single-seaters competing in the world championship. Formula One in the 90s. We do not know how much this Pagani Huayra R accelerated from 0 to 100 km / h and what maximum speed it reached, simply because the numbers themselves are not really the main objective of this hypercar, but the ability to adapt perfectly to the layout of each track. And judging by how she behaved in Monza, we have to say that the goal has been achieved.

Image: Youtube screenshot “TheTFJJ”