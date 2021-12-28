There Pagani Huayra Pearl it is a unique car in the true sense of the word. Built in a single example, it is considered a handcrafted masterpiece with all the best of Pagani technology. However, while inherently having crazy value, it is also a rather flimsy car. And at present he already has two accidents under his belt.

The second is recent history, discovered thanks to a video showing the wreckage of the Huayra Pearl stopped and smoking on a highway in Saudi Arabia. It took almost a year to define the design of the car, it took very little to break: an inadequately calculated braking was enough to end up on a yellow Porsche. The damage is quite high, and the repairs won’t come cheap; however, it is an increasingly less desperate situation than that seen after the first accident, which took place in Paris in 2016.

At the time the Huayra Pearl had ended up on a Peugeot 308 after the driver had lost control of the vehicle, destroying the side and even losing a tire. As in the first case, however, the car will have to return to its headquarters for another expensive repair, and perhaps this time the owners will decide to discard it, or keep it in the garage to avoid breaking it again. It would be a shame, of course. After all, all billionaires can have cars like this, but driving them decently is another matter.

It must be remembered that the Pagani Huayra Pearl is made up of more than 5000 components, while the shapes are inspired by those of the Zonda R, Huayra BC and Zonda S. Pagani’s research and development team has extensively tested the new aerodynamic solutions in track and normal road, applying sensitive changes to the vehicle design to create a unique driving experience. The interior of the custom cabin received the same attention to detail as the exterior, with the use of premium materials such as Pagani signature leather and customer-specified details.

(image: eng_aalhammadi / Instagram)