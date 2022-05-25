Pagani has made a new one Huayra made to measure, called ‘NC‘. The one-of-a-kind coupé was born from the collaboration between a customer and “Pagani Special Projects”, the division dedicated to special and limited edition projects. The car features an ad hoc configuration with specific color combinations and a powerful V12 engine capable of delivering up to 830 hp and 1080 Nm of torque. The supercar features a 7-speed sequential gearbox. All packaged in just 1,240 kg.

The owner of this feature Huayra chose to have the exterior finished with a combination of blue, traditional glossy carbon fiber and various parts painted in red and white. Most of the body panels are dipped in gorgeous blue carbon. The gray carbon fiber can be found on the hood, side skirts, rear dashboard and taillight guards.

The eye-catching ‘French’ and carbon fiber finish continues on the inside, with wide fascias of the passenger compartment that have been upholstered in blue Alcantara, including the seats, headrests and A-pillars. Other interior surfaces have black Alcantara with red contrast stitching and there is also a blue carbon fiber shift knob.

The improved performance is also the result of the electronically controlled suspension, for the Pirelli Trofeo R tires and aerodynamic design to ensure balance in all driving conditions. Pagani Automobili takes part in the fourth Motor Valley Fest in Emilia-Romagna, the “home of engines”, from 26 to 29 May. Right here the brand will present, in Piazza Mazzini, the aforementioned version of the Huayra, based on the BC Roadster but also equipped with a prominent air intake on the roof, very similar to the one found on the limited edition Imola.

Pagani is expected to unveil its brand new hypercar soon, but as is evident the cartridges to be fired as regards the Huayra are not yet finished.