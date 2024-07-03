Big Complicationsthe division of Pagani Cars for special projects, he created the Epitomethe first Huayra with manual transmission, a unique example intended for road use. Under the hood of the car is the Pagani V12 engine built by AMGwhich delivers a power of 864 hp (635 kW) at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 1,100 Nm. This car has the particularity of being equipped with manual transmission and made at the request of the customer-buyer; it will be one of the supercars on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Pagani Huayra Epitome Manual Transmission

The Pagani Automobili Huayra Epitome features the powerful 5,980 cc Pagani V12 engine, supercharged and built by AMG to Pagani specifications, capable of delivering 864 hp (635 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 1,100 Nm of torque.

Pagani Huayra Epitome Manual Gear Shift

The Huayra Epitome is the first to have a manual transmission seven-speed Pagani by Xtrac, with electronic differential and racing driveshaft, optimised to transfer the engine’s power and responsiveness directly to the road.

Pedals with clutch, brake and accelerator

The group flywheel-clutch includes a clutch diameter tridisc oversized to improve torque transmission, supported by an electronic differential and racing tripod joints for greater overall engine responsiveness.

Pagani Huayra Epitome features trim

The Huayra Epitome by Pagani Automobili features suspension with Optimized geometry to reduce dive under acceleration, pitch under braking and roll when cornering, thus improving control and safety.

Huayra Epitome Side

Pagani has placed great emphasis on driving comfort, highlighted by the active suspension system with a ‘super soft’ button for rough roads, returning to normal regulation above 150 km/h. The titanium exhaust system six-way delivers an immersive symphony of sound, amplified by the push button four exhausts.

Four exhaust system

The forged aluminum alloy wheels are designed with an exclusive design inspired by the Imola Coupé, ensuring optimum performance and safety, supported by the tires Pirelli P Zero Trophy R for exceptional grip.

The Huayra Epitome by Pagani Automobili features a design elegant and cleanfeaturing bespoke elements that reflect the tailoring requirements of the Grand Complications projects.

Gull-wing door opening

The front and rear bumpers, the front bonnet with exclusive light clusters, the new wheel arch air extraction system, and the rear bonnet with air conveyors and integrated spoiler are some of the distinctive elements of this one offcombining timeless design and engineering. The front includes a bumper with Integrated splitter to increase downforce, improve aerodynamics and optimize air flow to the internal radiators.

Pagani Huayra Epitome Huayra Epitome rear 3/4 Gull-wing goalkeeper Pagani Huayra Epitome Rear Pagani Huayra Epitome front hood Pagani Huayra Epitome Rear Wing Pagani Huayra Epitome Rear Lights Pagani Huayra Epitome Quad Exhaust System Pagani Huayra Epitome Side Pagani Huayra Epitome flying cockpit Pagani Huayra Epitome Manual Gear Shift Pagani Huayra Epitome Pedals with Clutch, Brake and Accelerator Pagani Huayra Epitome

The exclusive light clusters and the redesigned rear bonnet with integrated wing emphasize the elegant aesthetics and performance of the car, maintaining an aerodynamic profile inspired by the Huayra R.

Technical features Pagani Huayra Epitome

CHARACTERISTICS VALUES Power 864 hp (635 kW) at 6,000 rpm at 18 °C Couple 1,100 Nm from 2,800 to 5,900 rpm Motor Pagani V12 60° twin-turbo, custom-developed by Mercedes-AMG Exchange Pagani by Xtrac seven-speed transverse manual transmission, with electronically controlled differential and racing-style three-pin driveshaft Transmission Rear-wheel drive with electromechanical self-locking differential Chassis Central monocoque in Carbon-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 with front and rear subframes in Cr-Mo steel, body panels in carbon fibre Suspensions 4-wheel independent suspension with double wishbone, upper wishbones with coil springs and electronically adjustable and interconnected shock absorbers Brakes 4 Brembo CCM (Carbon Ceramic Materials) ventilated discs, front 398 mm, rear 380 mm Tires Pirelli P Zero™ Trofeo R front 265/30 R20; rear 355/25 R21 MAX speed 350 km/h (electronically limited) Pagani Huayra Epitome Technical Sheet

Pagani Huayra Epitome Photo

Read also:

→ Pagani Huayra R Evo

→ Pagani Imola Roadster

→ Pagan Utopia

→ Difference between supercar and hypercar

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!