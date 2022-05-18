Next September 12th, in the frame of Milan, Pagani will remove the veils from the new C10, the hypercar that will succeed the iconic Huayra in the range. This was announced by the car manufacturer of San Cesario sul Panaro, accompanying the space-time coordinates of the presentation with a new teaser image of the model: hidden in the dim light, the car shows its silhouette from a side profile, confirming a style that had already been spotted by observing the prototypes of the new C10 being tested in recent weeks.

Despite the camouflage livery worn by the recently spotted prototypes, the upcoming C10 appears to be clearly inspired by the iconic Zonda, both for the flat front end and the vertically mounted taillights. Elsewhere, other details that recall the Huayra stand out, such as the complex shape of the sockets on the bumper and the rear diffuser, although the overall appearance of the hypercar appears to be more angular and aggressive. It is not clear which of the specifications tested by Pagani on this prototype of the C10 will then also be confirmed on the production version of the model (which could also have a different name, by the way): a striking example is that of the front headlights, which traditionally Pagani developed in two units and which instead on the prototype translate into a single optical unit. The aesthetic overview is completed by i four tailpipes centers enclosed in a circle and the aerodynamic mirrors protruding from the ultra-wide fenders.

As for the motorPagani has already confirmed that the new C10 will be equipped with a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 of non-electrified AMG origin, combined with a manual or automatic gearbox. “In Milan, on 12 September 2022, the curtain will rise on the new ‘C10’, a new chapter in the Pagani story – can be read on the official social channels of the brand – In the city loved by Leonardo da Vinci, who still inspires our work today with the belief that Art and Science can walk hand in handwe will unveil the next generation of Pagani Hypercars ”.