Until January 14th, visitors to the MAUTO in Turin will be able to admire an exhibition that traces the adventure of Horacio Pagani, which began in the 1960s in Argentina and continued in the heart of the Motor Valley, where a child’s dream was transformed into a production reality esteemed throughout the world. Entitled “25 years of Heart, Hands and Passion”, the exhibition will feature the models that represent the milestones of the history of Pagani Automobili up to today: Zonda, Huayra and Utopia, each accompanied by an exhibitor that tells the evolution of the historic partnership with Pirelli. Some evocative images from the photographic book will frame these Hypercars Heart, hands and passion made for the anniversary.

Horacio Pagani speaks

“Ours is a particular working method: we cultivate doubt even about what we consider acquired, we are ready to question our choices, without fear of changing perspective”explains Horacio Pagani. “This is how we mature, acquire and transmit knowledge. We try to live the passion for beauty, quality and discipline, with it always looking towards the future. Our desire is to create tailor-made Hypercars, so that every customer can feel at home when they enter a Pagani, that they can recognize the car as if it were an extension of themselves, that they can see themselves in the car that they helped create” .

The three icons designed by Pagani

There Zonda C12 is the progenitor. It debuted on 9 March 1999 at the Geneva Motor Show and was immediately welcomed as a disruptive element in the automotive panorama of the time, so much so that it merited the ad hoc coining of the term Hypercar. A car considered avant-garde and revolutionary, both for its design and technological contents.

Also in the spotlight Huayra Coupe, the second model from the San Cesario company, born twelve years after the Zonda. The first Active Aerodynamics system debuts with this car, with the four flaps which raise or lower depending on the speed. Furthermore, Huayra is equipped with a frame made with the innovative Carbo-Titanium, composed of carbon fibers intertwined with titanium fabric which results in an even more resistant material. Heir to the Zonda, although completely different in shape, dimensions, dynamics and technology, Huayra has won numerous awards over time: Car of the Year for “EVO Magazine”, Performance Car of the Year for “CAR magazine” and Hypercar of the Year for “BBC’s Top Gear”.

Utopia, the latest creation from the Atelier Pagani. It is a car that tells a visionary and counter-trend automotive idea. Produced in just 99 examples, the first series of Utopia Coupé has already been assigned to a small circle of enthusiasts.