Pagani celebrates the long-standing partnership with SKF. And he does it through a very special video: back in 1964 the then child Horacio Pagani, who in 1998 would later found the homonymous car company that we all know, tries to build a sort of first “car” in his mother country, Argentina. But to do this he needs radial ball bearings to be attached to the arms of the wooden structure he designed to be able to slide it once on the road. And who to ask if not Pablo, his mechanical friend of the time?

Today as then

Before installing them on his first creation of the time, little Horacio decides to bring one to his ear and hear its noise as it rotates. A scene that repeats itself equal in line and in sign even today, when the established Horacio Pagani, in the San Cesario sul Panaro headquarters, is preparing to mount SKF deep groove ball bearings on the new Pagani Huayra Rthe latest extreme sports car produced in just 30 units, each of which is approved for track use only.

New supplies in sight

“Dreams come true. Pagani’s journey is extraordinary, driven by the pursuit of perfection and a partnership with SKF. We continue to open new horizons and set new records!”wrote the president of the automotive division of the SFK Group, David Johansson.

The benefits of SKF bearings

On the Huayra R, as well as on all the models on which they are installed, SKF deep groove ball bearings offer low friction and are optimized for reduce noise and vibration levels, in order to allow higher rotational speeds. They can accommodate radial and axial loads in both directions, and are simple to assemble, requiring more few maintenance activities when compared to other types of bearings. What will the collaboration between the two companies hold in the future? We don’t know yet, but the promise of “open new horizons and set new records” lets think of something special.