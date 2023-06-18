“We imagine the future with desire”. And then a thank you to everyone who works for the company. Thus ended the celebratory video with which Pagani celebrated his parents 25 years of historyan inexorable flow of images and words projected onto the facade of the Military Academy of Modena, in front of a thousand enthusiasts who flocked to the province of Modena to admire the 25 hypercars signed Pagani displayed right in front of the imposing building.

Icons on display

Zonda S, Roadster, Zonda F, Roadster F, Zonda Cinque, Zonda R, Roadster Cinque, Zonda 760, Zonda Tricolore, Zonda Revolucion, Zonda HP Barchetta, Zonda R Evo Barchetta, Huayra BC, Huayra Roadster, Roadster BC, Imola, Huayra Tricolor, Huayra Longtail, Huayra R: an endless list of jewels who have made the history of Pagani, all gathered in Piazza Roma in the presence of a packed crowd that will be able to admire them even tomorrow. On the other hand, we are talking about a brand which, among the many values ​​it has always wanted to convey and which it wants to continue to do, is that of its attachment to the territory: the Motor ValleyModena, land of motors, chosen by Pagani Automobili to celebrate a quarter of a century of success together with its people of enthusiasts.

Attachment to the territory

Of course also present Horacio Pagani, founder of the brand, who wanted to retrace what the company has done in these 25 years: “It has been 25 years of hard work, of passion, and in some way also of respect for this land of engines that welcomed us with openness, sympathy and a series of things that allowed us to carry on this dream and to realize the our cars in such a beautiful place”.

From dream to reality

Horacio then satisfied the curiosity of those who have always wondered why 55 years ago a boy from the Argentine Pampas decided to fly to the Motor Valley to make his dream come true: “The work that has been done by Maserati, by Ferrari, by Lamborghini, has given life to a incredible and magical territory. There are many people in the world who have come here with this desire to work in the automotive world, and we just have to thank all those who have done all the hardest work, perhaps the work that we are carrying out now it’s easier because they paved the way and cleaned it for us so that we could carry on the story of the Motor Valley”.

Thanks to customers

“Better to be the head of a mouse than the tail of a lion”: with this sentence the founder of Pagani wanted to thank all those who have worked in recent years so that the company’s dream could become reality, underlining the respect which has always been nurtured towards Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati, with the awareness of never being able to become as great as them but with the humility to create its own history and definition. Of course, a thank you to Pagani’s customers, whom Horacio ironically defined “unconscious” given the high selling price of each of its individual hypercars.

Curtain with Vineyard

Horacio concluded his speech by celebrating the Ferrari victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, another enormous strength of Pagani’s character: paying homage to and recognizing with great respect the successes of the other car manufacturers that have made the history of motoring, and not just looking inside one’s own backyard. Extremely satisfied with these words Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari present together with the engineer Dallara in the celebratory evening on Friday, to whom Horacio sympathetically addressed saying: “You’ve had good luckthe first year you join Ferrari, Ferrari wins!”. Vigna’s reaction was immediate, who thanked Horacio and exalted him for his ability to recognize the successes of others, unlike other car manufacturers who instead think only of themselves. This too is Pagania success story that has lasted for 25 years and is destined to last much longer.