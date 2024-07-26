Louis Dassilva caught on surveillance cameras: filmed at times when, according to his statements, he should have been at home

Louis Dassilva, the 34-year-old Senegalese arrested on charges of having killed Pierina Paganelli in October 2023, he would have been framed by a CCTV camera. To the 7:17 p.m. on the evening of the murder, Dassilva is seen walking in front of the pharmacy near the building where the man, his wife Valeria Bertolucci, his lover Manuela Bianchi (married to Paganelli’s son) and the victim lived, namely the one at number 31 in Cyclamen Street in RiminiThe problem is that the suspect has always reported that, that evening, he wouldn’t have left the house since 7pm of October 3 to the morning of the following day. It seems, however, that it did indeed come out. There would also be a second frame in which Dassilva is still seen, always near the pharmacy, shortly after 10.17pm, that is 7 minutes after the time the murder was established of 76-year-old Pierina Paganelli.

The clothes worn on the night of the murder are different from those given to the police

The videos and time evidence are not the only things in the hands of investigators. Also arousing suspicion are the clothes worn by Louis Dassilva in the videos: they are different from those handed over to law enforcement. On the evening of the murder, from 7pm to 10pm, the man was wearing a white short-sleeved t-shirtof the grey trousers of the suit and of the black shoes with white soles. The clothes handed over to the investigators some time later, however, are different. One white long sleeve t-shirtof the black trousers and of the White shoes. When the police realized that the clothes didn’t match, they had the “correct” ones delivered, but they were already washed and they don’t seem to be able to provide much information.

The motive for the crime: Pierina Paganelli could have interfered in Dassilva’s extramarital affair

If today, Tuesday 23 July, there are frames that incriminate Dassilva, yesterday, Monday 22 July, the suspect’s position had been aggravated by a phone call between the victim and her children Chiara and Giacomo who would let the motive for the murder. Pierina Paganelli knew that her daughter-in-law, Manuela Bianchi, was having an extramarital affair. The woman herself had confessed it to her husband and had been sleeping on the sofa for months. She had not said whose lover she was, but it was worried of his situation. Louis Dassilva could have eliminate the mother-in-law why became a awkward figure for his clandestine affair.

Where is Louis Dassilva and what are the next steps?

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old is in prison since July 16 and made use of the right to remain silent at the preliminary hearing held last Thursday. Dassilva was always declared innocent and his defense, composed of the lawyer Riario Fabbri, is awaiting the decision of the Review Court: house arrest could be requested for the suspect. In the meantime, the police continue to carry out the surveys at the crime scene, that garage of the Rimini condominium where last October 3rd, Pierina Paganelli was killed with 29 stab wounds.

