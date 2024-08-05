Pierina Paganelli Murder: Louis Dassilv Writes a Letter from Prison to Give to His Wife Apologizing for What He Did. Found by Prison Police

During the first visit to the prison between Louis Dassilva and the wife Valeria Bartolucciwhich occurred on Wednesday 31 July, the prison police officers found a long letter written by the man, 34 years old now in prison as a suspect for themurder of Pierina Paganelliand addressed to his wife. Dassilva had crumpled it up and hidden it superficially. It was found during the searches as a matter of course before any interview. In the letter the man apologizes to Bartolucci for what he didbut what the apology refers to is still unclear. Louis Dassilva is the only one investigated for the murder of Paganelli, the 74-year-old killed last October in the condominium on Via del Ciclamino in Rimini. Dassilva and his wife lived across the street from the old lady. Paganelli’s son and his wife also lived in the same building, Manuela Bianchi, lover of Dassilva. Their extramarital affair could be the motive of the murder. The 34-year-old, in any case, has always professed himself innocent (only through the words of his lawyer) and his wife, despite the betrayal, has always been close to him.

The letter found by the carabinieri

The excuses written in the letter could refer to two things: either to the wife’s betrayal or to themurder of Pierina Paganelli. Certainly, the crumpled sheet of paper has a great investigative value given that Dassilva is the only suspect and that there are some against him notable clues (like some video surveillance images who filmed him outside his home on the evening of Paganelli’s death, when he always said he was in his home during that period of time). Precisely for this reason, Louis Dassilva has been in prison since July 16. His lawyer, Riario Fabbri, has presented application to the Review Court staff for absence of serious evidence of guiltwhich, however, will be evaluated after the judges’ summer break.

Wife’s visit in prison

“When I saw him at the table, I just stood there for twenty seconds looking at him. He was a unreal situation. When he saw me he stood up and came towards me. We hugged each other. There the tear was pressing to come out, but I held it in place”. These are the words of Valeria Bartolucci reported by The rest of the Pug. To the woman, the prisoner reiterated that he was innocent. “Our bond is still strong,” Bartolucci said, “Louis is in no hurry to get out of prison: he said he’s fine staying there as long as the truth comes out in the end.”